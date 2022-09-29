The Great American Conference announced the fourth Golfers of the Week awards for the fall 2022 season. Henderson State’s Nate Cossement earned the Men’s honor and Oklahoma Baptist’s Morgan Becker garnered the Women’s accolade.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Nate Cossement, Henderson State, Jr., Wavre, Belgium
Cossement bounced back from an opening round 9-over par 81 at the MSSU Men's Fall Invitational with rounds of 2-under 70 and 7-under 65 to move up from a tie for 64th place after 18 holes into a tie for seventh. He registered a total of three eagles over his final two rounds. The Reddies tied Missouri-St. Louis for the team title before falling in a playoff.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Morgan Becker, Oklahoma Baptist, Fr., Southlake, Texas
Becker carded rounds of 1-over par 73 and even par 72 to earn a six-stroke victory at the OBU Invitational She led the field in par-4 stroke average, tied for first in par-3 stroke average and recorded the most birdies, six. The Bison registered their first tournament victory since 2018.