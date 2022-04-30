The Great American Conference announced its 2022 Women’s Tennis All-Conference teams and its academic award recipients. The coaches unanimously chose Arkansas Tech’s Lea Grinberg as Player of the Year, Harding’s Grace Dodd as Newcomer of the Year and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Skye Royall as Freshman of the Year. Tech’s Abby Davis won Coach of the Year.
Grinberg put together a perfect 5-0 record in singles play - all from the No. 1 position - against GAC opponents. She posted an 18-6 overall singles record and paired with Daniela Baez for a 14-5 No. 1 doubles record, 3-0 against GAC competition. One year after winning GAC Newcomer of the Year, she became the third Golden Sun named GAC Player of the Year joining Mariel Alvarez, 2012, and Bohdana Sardak, 2013.
Davis’ Golden Suns earned a top-two seed at the GAC Championships for the first time since 2016 to win her fourth GAC Coach of Year award.
Dodd helped the Lady Bisons complete a second-straight undefeated GAC regular season. Playing from the No.1 position, she posted a 7-9 overall record, 2-3 in GAC play. She went 12-7 at No. 1 doubles. She became the third Lady Bison to win Newcomer of the Year matching the feat of Maria Moreno, 2012, and Rylie Cox, 2019.
Royall went a combined 15-8 in singles play and 12-10 in doubles play as the Savage Storm went 17-7 during the regular season. She won eight of 12 matches played from the No. 1 position in becoming the first Savage Storm player to garner the league’s Freshman of the Year accolade.
Grinberg, Dodd and Royall all earned First-Team All-GAC honors by unanimous consent.
Henderson State’s Mulan Kamoe joined the aforementioned trio as a unanimous First-Team selection. She made the first team for the second-straight year after going 9-6 in singles play and partnering with Georjemah Row for an 11-4 record as the Reddies top doubles team.
The champion Lady Bisons placed two additional players - Romane Britt and Lina Romero on the First Team. Britt went 14-6 in singles play, 3-1 against regionally-ranked opponents. She partnered with Lindy Carpenter to go 11-5 as a doubles team. Romero went a perfect 5-0 against GAC opponents in singles play.
Tech’s Baez and Aastha Dargude also made the First Team. The doubles team of Baez and Grinberg finished the regular season ranked No. 32 in Division II. She added a 9-4 mark in singles. Dargude won all five of her singles contests against GAC opponents as part of a 9-4 overall record.
Southern Arkansas’ Lena Milosevic and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Vanessa Nitu filled out the First Team. Milosevic claimed First-Team honors for the second-straight year. Nitu won eight of her 10 singles contests played at the No. 2 position.
The All-GAC Second Team consisted of Ouachita’s Austynn Crocker, Ali May and Makeilah Turner; Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Sara Gonzalez and Georgia Hosking, Southern Arkansas’ Sarah Roy and Simone Leal-Simas, Arkansas Tech’s Madalena Amil, Harding’s Carpenter and Henderson State’s Row. The GAC also named its Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athletes. Harding’s Allison Carpenter, Emily Carpenter, Lindy Carpenter and Rachel McCrae garnered the Elite award as all four own 4.00 GPAs. They also awarded Tech’s Grinberg, Dargude and Izzy Major; SAU’s Leal-Simas, Harding’s Allison Jenkins, Henderson State’s Jaci Ammons and Ouachita’s Makeilah Turner the Distinguished Scholar Athletes honor.