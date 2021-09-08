The Great American Conference announced the league’s first Football Player of the Week awards of the 2021 season.
Arkansas-Monticello’s Demilon Brown captured Offensive Player, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Maalik Hall earned Defensive Player and Ouachita’s Xaylan Falls won Special Teams Player of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Demilon Brown, Arkansas-Monticello, QB, So., Luxora
Brown accounted for all four touchdowns in the Weevils’ 30-23 win on Thursday against Southern Nazarene. He threw three first-half touchdowns and added a six-yard rushing score. He connected with All-American tight end DeAndre Washington seven times for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He completed 19-of-32 passes for a career-high 334 yards.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Maalik Hall, Southeastern Oklahoma State, LB, Jr., Athens, TX
Hall anchored the Savage Storm defense in their 38-20 win at Arkansas Tech. He registered six tackles, highlighted by five solo stops, 3.0 tackles for loss and a sack. Southeastern ended a three-game losing streak to the Wonder Boys and won in Russellville for just the second time in 12 all-time visits.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Xaylan Falls, Ouachita, RS, Fr., Camden
Falls recorded the Tigers’ first kickoff return for a touchdown in five years when he took the season’s opening kickoff back 93 yards in Ouachita’s 38-31 win against Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday night. He returned a third-quarter kick back 37 yards. The Tigers won their 28th straight GAC game.
Southern Arkansas players nominated for the weekly awards were Jariq Scales, RB; Dawson Scott, DE; and Austin Wilkerson, K.