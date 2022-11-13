The Southern Arkansas University Department of Athletics will host "Meet the Muleriders: Basketball Fan Fest" from 6-7 Monday at the W.T. Watson Center.
The event is free to the public.
"We are always excited to put on events like this one. This is a great way for us to connect our basketball teams and community prior to the start of the season," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning.
"With such positive feedback on the event in the past, and with the overall state of public health improving, it was a no-brainer that we needed to bring this event back for our players and coaches as well as the youth in our community. We are looking forward to a great night of showcasing our basketball programs and building excitement locally to where we can continue to make the W.T. Watson Center a home-court advantage."
The 2022 Meet the Muleriders will feature numerous activity stations for kids of all ages to enjoy, while also being able to interact with SAU basketball players. Activity areas will include games, photo booths, face painting, and much more.
Free food, drinks and candy will be available throughout the evening for kids in attendance.
At around 7 p.m., the SAU Men's and Women's Basketball teams will be introduced and then grand prize contests involving kids and players will close out the evening.