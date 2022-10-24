RUSSELLVILLE -- For the third time in her career, Southern Arkansas senior Lena Milosevic claimed a flight title at the Great American Conference Individual Championships, while freshman teammate Tamiya Lintz also laid claim to an individual flight title as Southern Arkansas produced a solid showing from the Chartwells Women's Sports Complex.
Milosevic won the Flight 2 title by beating Southeastern's Vanessa Nitu 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals and Arkansas Tech's Daniela Baez 6-4, 6-4 in the finals. Her Fall Championship hardware now includes a Flight 3 title in 2019 and Flight 2 Titles in 2021 and 2022.
Tamiya Lintz claimed the title at Flight 7 with wins over Arkansas Tech's Maggie Holcomb (6-2, 7-5) and Harding's Rachel McCrae (7-5, 0-6, [10]-[6]) before winning by a large margin (6-0, 6-0) over Harding's Ella Graham in the finals. Both Sarah Roy was successful in her flight, winning her first two matches and making it all the way to the finals in the most competitive flight. She lost in the Flight 1 final after pushing Harding's Grace Dodd to a three-set showdown.
Greta Wallin found victory in singles play as well, beating Ouachita's Olivia Gaston 0-4, 4-2, [10]-[6] to claim the consolation of Flight 3.
The women's doubles teams put up some good fights, but unfortunately none were able to come away with the flight titles despite some being close. Roy and Annika Berrendorf lost in the finals of the Flight 2 doubles after beating Arkansas Tech's Madelina Amil Silva and Aastha Dargude 6-4 in the semifinals while Inna Serpukhova and Tamiya Lintz lost in the Flight 4 finals following a 6-4 semifinal win over Tech's Meghan Butler and Isabella Major.
The women notched 11 singles match victories and two doubles match victories between both main and consolation play over the two days in Russellville.
The GAC Individual Championships represents the final tournament scheduled for the Muleriders in the fall; the spring season will commence in February.