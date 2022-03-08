Jeremy Adorno, who hails from Florida, continues to shine bright for the Southern Arkansas University baseball team. The freshman right hander earned his fourth Great American Conference pitcher of the week award on Monday afternoon for his efforts against Arkansas-Tech this past Friday.
The Hill College transfer pitched 6.1 innings of no hit ball on Friday night as the Muleriders took down Wonder Boys 12-0 in seven innings. Adorno struck out seven batters and only allowed one hit in the complete game shutout which came in the top of the seventh inning with one out.
The Florida native is 5-0 on the season and has gone the distance in four games. Adorno has pitched 34.0 innings and has only allowed 11 hits and two earned runs while striking out 50 batters. His ERA is .45 and opponents are batting .079 against the freshman.
The No. 8 Muleriders sit at 15-1 (9-0 GAC) after their weekend sweep over Arkansas-Tech. SAU will be back in action on Wednesday evening as they are set to host Delta State University. First pitch from Walker Stadium will be at 5 p.m.