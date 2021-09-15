Southern Arkansas University will continue its tradition of Family Day on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.
The Family Day 2021 schedule of events will be as follows:
11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Organization Fair tables and family-friendly events (Blanchard Hall lawn)
11:45 a.m. Beds Arrive for Best-Decorated Judging (Science Center)
1 p.m. 40th Annual Residence Hall Association Bed Race (Science Center)
3 p.m. Family Reception (Engineering Building lawn)
3 p.m. Great Greek Canoe Race (Engineering pond)
3 p.m. Mulegating (Alumni Center lawn)
4 p.m. Family Picnic (Alumni Center lawn)
5:15 p.m. Pep-rally (Alumni Center lawn)
6 p.m. Mulerider Football (Wilkins Stadium)
The Organization Fair is hosted by SAU’s student organizations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will provide activities for everyone including Bingo and carnival games.
The 40th Annual Residence Hall Association Bed Race, one of SAU’s most unique Family Day traditions, begins at 1 p.m. Each heat of the race pits two teams of five students against each other beginning on the street in front of the Science Center and continuing to the Engineering building. Four members of each team push the decorated, adapted beds (with bicycle tires added) as the brave and helmeted rider holds on.
At 2 p.m., families are invited to the Engineering building lawn for the Family Reception with free food and refreshments. At 3 p.m., the Great Greek Canoe Race takes place at the Engineering pond.
Beginning at 3 p.m. will be the official Mulegating festivities at the Alumni Center. Mulegating is SAU’s adaptation of tailgating before each Mulerider home football game. This Family Day’s Mulegating is sponsored by Peoples Bank, who will be providing free food to Mulerider alumni and friends. In addition, the University Housing staff will be serving hamburgers. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy the delicious food.
The Mulegating pep-rally will feature the Mulerider Marching Band and the nationally-competitive SAU Cheerleading squad beginning at 5:15 p.m. in front of the Alumni Pavilion.
Fans can walk across the Alumni Bridge from Mulegating to get a good seat at Wilkins Stadium for the Mulerider football game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Rip Powell Field against Harding.