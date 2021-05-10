KANSAS CITY -- The Southern Arkansas men's golf duo of junior Roman Timmerman and senior Kade Johnson completed their final round of action at the NCAA Division II Central/Midwest Regional on Saturday afternoon from the par 71, 6,943-yard course of the Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City.
The pair became the first Muleriders in the program's NCAA Era (1995-96) to compete in multiple NCAA postseasons after the Canadians played pivotal roles in helping the 2019 Muleriders advance to that year's Central/Midwest Regional.
Timmerman, who earned All-GAC Second Team honors this spring, recorded a dozen made pars and a birdie in his final round of the season. He finished the 54-hole tournament at -5 in par-5 scoring and totaled 33 pars to go with nine birdies as he logged a top 20 finish at tied for 17th. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native recorded back-to-back rounds at 71 and added a 75 to his final scorecard of the season.
Johnson's final round as a Mulerider saw the Saskatchewan native shoot a 78 to finish with a 54-hole total of 232 and tied for 63rd. His last 18 holes included three birdies and nine made pars. Johnson, a Yorkton, Saskatchewan native, shaved a round one 81 down to a 73 in round two. For the tournament, the Great American Conference Player of the Year made par on 32 holes and registered a total of eight birdies.