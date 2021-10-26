The Great American Conference announced the league’s eighth Football Players of the Week for the 2021 season.
Henderson State’s Adam Morse claimed the Offensive award; East Central’s Jalen Baldwin and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Brian Holiday shared the Defensive honor and Harding’s Will Fitzhugh garnered the Special Teams accolade.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Adam Morse, Henderson State, QB, Sr., Groves, Texas
Morse registered the most prolific passing game in Division II this season when he racked up 522 yards in the Reddies’ 41-38 overtime win at Arkansas Tech. He completed 28-of-41 passes and tossed a pair of touchdowns, including the game winner to L’liott Curry. He leads the GAC and ranks in the top 10 nationally in completion percentage, passing yards and total offense.
GAC CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jalen Baldwin, East Central, CB, Jr., Houston, Texas
Baldwin matched the GAC single-game record for interceptions after he picked off three passes in the Tigers’ 44-34 win against Southwestern Oklahoma State, one shy of the school record. The second interception occurred with the Bulldogs in the red zone and third came on SWOSU’s final offensive possession. He added seven tackles in the contest.
GAC CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Brian Holiday, Northwestern Oklahoma State, DL, Jr., Waco, Texas
Holiday led the Rangers as they picked up their first win of the season, a 47-27 home victory against Southern Nazarene. He recorded a game-high 14 tackles, including six solo stops. He tallied 3.0 tackles for loss - including 2.0 sacks – that resulted in 11 lost yards. For the season, he ranks in a tie for third in the GAC in tackles for loss with 11.0.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Will Fitzhugh, Harding, ST, Fr., Sterlington, Louisiana
Fitzhugh became the first player in Harding history to block two punts in the same game. The Bisons’ J'Varius Wood returned the first block for a touchdown. The second block caromed through the end zone for a safety. In the third quarter, he recorded his first career rushing touchdown in the third quarter of the 64-7 win against Arkansas-Monticello.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Cole Williams, WR; Gavin Roe, LB; and Andrew Schreiner, P.