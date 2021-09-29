The Great American Conference announced the league’s fourth Volleyball Players of the Week of the 2021 season. Arkansas Tech’s Tymber Riley and Oklahoma Baptist’s Taneyah Brown shared the Offensive Player honor; Harding’s Emma Winiger and Sarah Morehead took home the Defensive Player and Setter awards.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tymber Riley, Arkansas Tech, OH, Sr., Bentonville, Arkansas
Riley led the Golden Suns to conference wins against Henderson State and Southern Arkansas as her 4.29 kills and 4.93 points per set led the league. She picked up 18 kills, 16 digs and three aces in a four-set victory against the Reddies. She followed up with 12 kills against the Muleriders. She hit .235 across the two matches.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Taneyah Brown, Oklahoma Baptist, RS, Jr., Mesquite, Texas
Brown averaged 3.83 kills per set average and hit .405 in victories against East Central and Northwestern Oklahoma State as the Bison improved to 8-2. After amassing 10 kills and hitting .368 in a sweep of the Tigers, she hit .435 in the three-set win against the Rangers. She added six blocks in the match.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Emma Winiger, Harding, DS, Jr., Sachse, Texas
Winiger and the Lady Bisons collected victories against Ouachita and Henderson State. Her 52 digs tied for the league lead while her 7.43 digs per set paced the conference. After picking up 16 in the three-set win against the Tigers, she notched a career-high 36 in the four-set triumph against the Reddies.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Sarah Morehead, Harding, Jr., Aledo, Texas
Morehead helped the Lady Bisons pick up conference wins against Ouachita and Henderson State as she averaged a GAC-leading 13.43 assists per set. She tallied 41 assists and seven digs in a sweep of the Tigers. She recorded a double-double – a season-high 53 assists and 15 digs – against the Reddies.
Southern Arkansas nominees were Isla Olivas, MH; and Samantha Still, DS.