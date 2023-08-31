Southern Arkansas, under second-year head coach Brad Smiley, returns to the gridiron on Thursday with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Wilkins Stadium against Southeastern Oklahoma.
The Muleriders are picked fourth in the Great American Conference Preseason Coaches Poll. The Savage Storm was the league’s No. 5 pre-season pick.
It will be just the third time since 2011 and first since 2018 that SAU will play in August and it marks the second matchup all-time with SOSU in the eighth month of the year (1999). Since 1995, the Muleriders are 5-3 in the month of August and own a 11-11 record on Thursday.
The Muleriders and the Savage Storm meet for the 47th time in a series that dates back to 1952. SAU holds a tight 23-20-3 record over SOSU, but the Savage Storm have won the previous two meetings. Of the six Oklahoma schools in the league, SAU's series with SOSU is the oldest.
Since becoming an NCAA member in 1996, SAU is 17-9 in season openers with an 9-4 mark in season-opening home games. In 11 GAC seasons, the Muleriders are 8-3 in season openers having won seven of their previous eight.
SAU is 36-13 at home since 2011. Against league opposition from the Sooner State, SAU is 24-5 at home against such foes in that same span. The Muleriders won 23 consecutive games against Oklahoma opponents from 2012 to 2021.
Last season was the first for Brad Smiley who was named the 21st head coach in program history on December 3, 2021.
SAU won five games in 2022. The season ended with a 20-7 win against Arkansas-Monticello.
SAU, the GAC's top offense from a year ago, which ranked fourth in rushing (257.5), passing (227.8) and scoring (34.3), needed to replace just two offensive linemen on a unit that averaged over 485 yards per game.
Jariq Scales headlines the top playmakers that return for Smiley in year two. The Arkansan is eyeing several top spots in the program record books entering year three in the backfield.
Senior quarterback O.B. Jones is back to orchestrate the offense after producing the first 2,000-yard passing and 700-yard rushing season in program history. Fellow signal caller Judd Barton returns after seeing meaningful action in all 11 games.
All-GAC junior offensive lineman Thomas Bowman shifts from center to left guard as sophomore Zach Thompson will handle the snapping duties this fall.
The Mulerider defense benefits from the return of all-league linebacker Jacob Berry. Berry will be unavailable on Thursday night, but is expected to impact soon.
Trench playmaking sophomores Hunter Hewitt (end) and Nathan Earle (nose) and juniors Elvin Calhoun (tackle) and Dawson Scott (end) will command the defensive front on Thursday. Those four will help anchor a depth-heavy defensive line.
Melvin Smith Jr. (CB) and Zay Woods (CB) return in the secondary as does Gavin Roe at the second level. Roe recorded 54 stops last fall. Smith Jr. led the team with six breakups and Woods recorded 31 tackles.
Redshirt freshman Hayden Nitz takes over as the team's placekicker following the departure of the program's all-time leading scorer in Austin Wilkerson.
Bo Atterberry returns to the Savage Storm sideline for his second stint in Durant. He won 33 games for Southeastern Oklahoma from 2014 to 2018.
Last season, SOSU finished 6-6 with a loss to Emporia State in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl. The Savage Storm entered November at 6-3, but dropped their final three games to finish in fifth place in the conference standings.
Senior Bryce Fields takes over at quarterback and grabs the reigns of an offense that ranked ninth in DII in passing last season and finished inside the top 25 in scoring.
Fields will have one of the nation's top targets to connect with in Marquis Gray. Last fall, Gray recorded the fifth-most receiving touchdowns in the country with 17, while his 1,463 yards receiving ranked fourth nationally. He averaged over 120 yards receiving per game and was good for north of six receptions and eight points per game in 2022.
RB Nate Omayebu transfers in from Angelo State. He rushed for 2,618 yards on 505 attempts with 19 touchdowns for the Rams from 2019 to 2022. Omayebu also has 41 career catches for 403 yards and five touchdowns.
The Savage Storm defense will look to replace Maalik Hall who led the team with 77 total tackles last fall as well as 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Hall joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent this past offseason, but was waived in early August.
LB Cam Tate is the unit's top returning tackler after recording 76.0 stops last fall. Tate registered 10.0 tackles for loss with four sacks, four QB hurries and two forced fumbles.
Jackson Nalley returns as SOSU's punter (29-34.79 avg., 52 long, 8TB) and will also serve as the team's placekicker.