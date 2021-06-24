Construction is under way for Southern Arkansas University’s open air, multipurpose facility.
Private funds are being used to build the facility that’s expected to be used by 450 student-athletes in 14 athletic programs.
The 175-foot by 190-foot facility will have a 50-foot roof. It will be located directly to the east of Wilkins Stadium. It will feature a 60-yard turfed field with field markings for multiple sports and state-of-the-art LED lighting.
The total cost of the facility is $1.45 million.
The timeline for completion includes having the facility ready for use when student-athletes return in the fall of 2021.