Southern Arkansas University's new multi-purpose facility is under construction east of Wilkins Stadium.

Construction is under way for Southern Arkansas University’s open air, multipurpose facility.

Private funds are being used to build the facility that’s expected to be used by 450 student-athletes in 14 athletic programs.

The 175-foot by 190-foot facility will have a 50-foot roof. It will be located directly to the east of Wilkins Stadium. It will feature a 60-yard turfed field with field markings for multiple sports and state-of-the-art LED lighting.

The total cost of the facility is $1.45 million.

The timeline for completion includes having the facility ready for use when student-athletes return in the fall of 2021.

