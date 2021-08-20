The Great American Conference Council of Athletic Administrators announced Southern Arkansas Director of Athletics Steve Browning as the new Council chair and Southwestern Oklahoma State Athletic Director Todd Helton as the vice-chair.
Browning has held the position of Director of Athletics with his alma mater since 2012. As the Muleriders’ head baseball coach from 2011-16, he posted a 224-107 record with five NCAA tournament appearances. Helton, a SWOSU alum, took over the role in October. He has worked in an administrative role at SWOSU since 2014, following a 25-year coaching career.
Each will serve a term that expires on June 30, 2023.