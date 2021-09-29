The Great American Conference announced the league’s fourth Football Players of the Week for the 2021 season. Harding’s Omar Sinclair and Oklahoma Baptist’s Tyler Stuever shared the Offensive honor; the Bison’s Josh Arnold earned the Defensive accolade and Henderson State’s Temo Martinez claimed the Special Teams award.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Omar Sinclair, Harding, RB, Jr., Norcross, Georgia
Sinclar led the Bison rushing attack in their 38-21 win against No. 8 Ouachita. He carried the ball 16 times for 182 yards and a touchdown. Six of his attempts went for at least 10 yards. He added a 25-yard kick return to finish with 207 all-purpose yards. Harding ended Ouachita’s 30-game GAC win streak, a streak that began on October 12, 2017.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tyler Stuever, Oklahoma Baptist, RB, Jr., Washington, Oklahoma
Stuever ran 25 times for 178 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, as the Bison held off Southwestern Oklahoma State, 31-27, to improve to 3-1 for the first time since joining the GAC in 2015. In his last two games, he has 358 rushing yards and he ranks sixth in Division II with 529 rushing yards.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Josh Arnold, Oklahoma Baptist, LB, Sr., Collinsville, Oklahoma
Arnold turned in a record-breaking performance in the Bison’s 31-27 road victory against Southwestern Oklahoma State. He recorded 7.0 tackles for loss - including 3.0 sacks - to break both the school and conference single-game record. He finished with 13 tackles, 12 of the solo variety.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Temo Martinez, Henderson State, K, Jr., Dardanelle, Arkansas
Martinez converted all eight of his extra points in the Reddies’ 56-49 dramatic come-from-behind victory against Southern Arkansas. Henderson State overcame a 28-0 first-quarter deficit to produce the greatest comeback in GAC history. He also pooched a second-quarter kick recovered by the Reddies that led to the go-ahead touchdown.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Jariq Scales, RB; Del Kristopher Wade, S; and Andrew Schreiner, P.