The Great American Conference announced the fifth Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season.
Kisi Young of Southern Arkansas and Karrington Whaley of Henderson State split the Women’s honor. Bobby Johnson of Southeastern Oklahoma State’ and Damion Thornton of Southeastern Oklahoma shared the Men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kisi Young, Southern Arkansas, F, Sr., Magnolia, Arkansas
Young registered her third double-double of the season as she tallied 23 points and 12 rebounds in the Muleriders’ 102-99 win against Ouachita. She connected on 8-of-15 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from the 3-point arc. She added two steals. Her 59.6 percent field-goal percentage ranks second in the conference.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Karrington Whaley, Henderson State, F, Sr., Springdale, Arkansas
Whaley registered a career-high 24 points on Saturday in the Reddies’ 77-72 home win against Arkansas Tech. She also pulled down 14 rebounds – nine offensive – for her fourth double-double in eight games this season. She made 11-of-15 shots to increase her field-goal percentage to 63.0, the eighth-best mark in Division II.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Bobby Johnson, Southeastern Oklahoma State, G, Sr., Atoka, Oklahoma
Johnson scorched the nets in the Savage Storm’s 82-64 road win against preseason favorite Oklahoma Baptist to the tune of a career-high 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting. He went 8-for-12 from the 3-point line. He had not scored more than 12 points in any of his first seven games this season. As a team, the Savage Storm went 18-for-40 on 3-point tries against the Bison.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Damion Thornton, Southwestern Oklahoma State, G, Jr., Edmond, Oklahoma
In his first game of the season, Thornton scored a career-high 36 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 76-73 overtime victory against East Central. Trailing 71-67 in the extra session, he scored seven of SWOSU’s final nine points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds left. He finished 11-for-21 from the floor and 4-for-6 from the 3-point arc.
Also nominated from Southern Arkansas was Devante Brooks, F.