The Great American Conference announced the fifth Golfers of the Week of the fall 2022 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Morgan Becker won the Women’s honor and Henderson State’s Nate Cossement claimed the Men’s award.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Morgan Becker, Oklahoma Baptist, Fr., Southlake, Texas
Becker recorded her second-straight top-10 finish after she shot rounds of 2-over par 73 and 7-over 78 to tie for ninth at the Grace Shin Invitational. She played the par-3s and par-5s in even par and her 26 pars led the event. The Bison finished in seventh.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Nate Cossement, Henderson State, Jr., Wavre, Belgium
Cossement earned his third-straight Golfer of the Week distinction after he led the Reddies to a team title at the Battle for the Belt. He entered the final round facing a seven-stroke deficit. He shot a bogey-free 7-under par 65 to finish three strokes clear of second place. He made a tournament-high 17 birdies.