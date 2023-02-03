Southern Arkansas beat Southwestern Oklahoma 76-67 Thursday.
The home improves the Riders to 5-9 in Great American Conference play and puts an end to their two-game losing streak.
Mychala Linzy had quite the night. The senior not only tied her career points record, she sank seven threes to record 58 on the season and beat the single season three-point record (56) set by Cha'Kia Lee in 2009-10.
Linzy broke the record in 20 games, a feat that took Lee 26 games to record. She is the first Mulerider to reach 50 threes in 20 or fewer games and the seventh in program history with 50 or more three pointers in a single season.
Linzy's efforts from three have helped SAU break the single season three pointers made record that was set last year with 247. With the teams' 14 threes on Thursday, the Muleriders have 262 made threes this season to become the first team in program history with 250 or more made threes.
Linzy wasn't the only Mulerider to dip into the 20-point scoring mark- senior Diamond Morris notched 20 points to record 20 or more points for the fourth time this season. The Muleriders recorded 52 rebounds, their most since December 19, with Morris snagging nine and senior Kylie Warren eight. Four additional Muleriders recorded five or more rebounds.
The Muleriders got off to a slow start in the Thursday night matchup as they were outscored 12-4 in the first four minute of play. Brown made a three to put an end to the two-minute scoreless drought from the Muleriders, but SWOSU countered with a 7-0 run that gave them a 12-point lead with just over two minutes to play.
Southern Arkansas caught a second wind and hit back-to-back-to-back threes over the span of one minute before responding to a SWOSU layup with another three. The Muleriders' impressive rally put them just two points shy of SWOSU, a lead SAU would soon claim for their own and maintain for the remainder of the game. Of Southern Arkansas' 19 points in the first quarter, 18 came in the form of a three to record all field goals from behind the arc.
The second quarter proved more consistent for Southern Arkansas as it held SWOSU to 15 points while recording 22 of its own. Second quarter play was piloted by Linzy who notched 11 points and three treys. She went on a personal 8-0 run that spanned three minutes and included a jumper at 7:24 to gain the Muleriders the lead for the first time in the contest. She would proceed to make her third three of the quarter to gain the Muleriders a seven-point lead, their largest of the quarter.
Entering the second half of play, Linzy needed just two more threes to break the single season three-point record, and break it she did.
The Muleriders began the half outscoring the Bulldogs 9-5 with all nine Mulerider points coming from Mychala Linzy threes. The senior broke the record and sunk an extra to set the new single season three-point record at 58 and counting. SAU outscored SWOSU once again in the third quarter, recording 24 points versus Southwestern's 17. The Muleriders would gain a lead of 12 points in the final seconds that they would carry into the final quarter.
SAU started off the final quarter by extending their lead to 15 points, but SWOSU put up a fight to diminish the Mulerider lead as much as possible. A 7-1 Southwestern run would put the Bulldogs just nine points behind the Muleriders, the same number they would trail by at the conclusion of the game. The Bulldog defense held the Riders to just 11 points in the fourth, but the Mulerider defense matched their effort and allowed just 14 points from the visiting team.
Southern Arkansas will return to the W.T. at 3 p.m. Saturday against Northwestern Oklahoma State.