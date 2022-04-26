The Great American Conference announced the Softball Weekly awards for the 12th week of the 2022 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Sammie Greene won Player of the Week while the Bison’s Kayleigh Jones and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Amberlyn Walsworth shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sammie Greene, Oklahoma Baptist, OF, Fr., Clovis, California
Greene helped the Bison sweep Arkansas-Monticello and clinch a spot in next month’s GAC Championships by hitting .714 in the three-game series. She recorded multiple multi-hit games in a GAC series for the first time this season. She doubled twice, drove in two runs and stole two bases.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Kayleigh Jones, Oklahoma Baptist, RHP, Jr., Claremore, Oklahoma
Jones appeared in all three Bison wins against Arkansas-Monticello last week. She struck out nine and did not walk a batter in Friday’s 3-2 win. She recorded a four-out save in Saturday’s 4-3 win and finished her week by matching the school single-game record with 16 strikeouts in game three, an 8-1 win.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Amberlyn Walsworth, Southeastern Oklahoma State, RHP, So., Shreveport, Louisiana
Walsworth evened her record at 14-14 as she went 3-0 last week. She threw a four-hit complete game, with nine strikeouts, against Texas Woman’s on Tuesday. In two appearances against Henderson State, she gave up only two runs in 13.0 innings of work. She struck out 11 and walked only one.
Southern Arkansas University players nominated were Gracie King, 2B. and Sydney Ward, RHP.