Southern Arkansas head football coach Brad Smiley has announced the hiring of Andrew Rice as the program's offensive coordinator for the upcoming 2022 season.
Rice takes over for Matt Middleton who departed the program in June to pursue other opportunities.
"I'm fired up to get Coach Rice on staff," said Smiley. "I've known him for a few years and seen him work up close and in person & he's a bundle of energy that the guys are going to love being around. We are very similar offensively and that will make for a smooth transition."
A native of Owasso, OK, Rice brings to Magnolia experience and success at multiple levels of football in his native state. Most recently, Rice served as the passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach and academic coordinator at the University of Central Oklahoma. UCO's aerial attack posted top six rankings in attempts and completions in 2021.
Before joining the Bronchos staff, Rice guided the offense at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for two seasons. In year one, the Norsemen finished third in the country in total offense, as well as featured the conference offensive MVP, while helping NEO reach the SWJCFC championship game and an appearance in the Midwest Classic Bowl.
Rice obtained a bachelor of science in health and physical education from Northeastern State University following a playing career with the RiverHawks where he was a member of NSU's Lone Star Conference North Division Championship team.