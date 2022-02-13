ENNIS, TX -- The Southern Arkansas women's tennis team opened its season on Saturday against the Lone Star Conference's Cameron University.
Due to cold, windy weather conditions, the contest was moved from its originally-scheduled venue in Midlothian to Ennis High School's indoor courts. SAU dropped the match to the Aggies 4-0.
Serena Gill and Simone Simas picked up a win at doubles No. 3 as the pair defeated Lea Manga and Kateryna Rudenko 6-3. Cameron won at lines No. 1 and No. 2 to take an early lead. However, it was a battle at No. 1 as SAU's Lena Milosevic and Greta Wallin fell in a tight one 7-5 to Magda Wawrowska and Anastasia Uspenskaia.
In singles play, Milosevic lost a closely-contested match to Vasilisa Polunova 4-6, 7-6 (1), 1-2. Sarah Roy forced a third set at No. 3 against Uspenskaia, while Honoka Yoshimura was leading 5-3 in the early stages of set one at No. 6 against CU's Pilar Jaurena.
SAU returns to action at 10 a.m. Sunday against Division I Texas-Arlington.