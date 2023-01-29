The Great American Conference announced its preseason baseball coaches poll on Wednesday afternoon and defending Central Region Champion Southern Arkansas grabbed the league's top spot.
The Muleriders received 120 total points and 10 of the dozen first-place votes to be named preseason favorite for the second-straight year and for the ninth time overall.
The Muleriders, under seven-year head coach Justin Pettigrew, enter the 2023 campaign as the two-time defending GAC regular season champions (sixth GAC regular season title overall) and as the defending GAC tournament champion (sixth GAC tournament championship overall) following a 2022 season that concluded in Cary, North Carolina.
SAU won its first Central Region Championship, in its 14th NCAA regional appearance, and earned the program's first berth to the NCAA DII Baseball Championship. Southern Arkansas won 47 games last spring and it marked the 34th time in program history and the 24th time in 27 NCAA seasons that the club won at least 30 games. It was the 18th season of 40 or more wins in program history and the first since 2018.
In late December, SAU was ranked as the top team in the Central Region entering the 2023 season by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (CBN) which placed the Muleriders at No. 2 nationally in its Division II Preseason Top 40; the highest preseason ranking in program history. SAU received 623 total points; a single point back of defending national champion and preseason No. 1 North Greenville.
Last season, Southern Arkansas ranked in the top 20 nationally in 13 statistical categories, which included top ten marks in walks (2nd), hit-by-pitch (2nd), home runs (4th), slugging percentage (10th), runs scored (5th), scoring (7th), and complete games (10th). SAU led the GAC in 13 statistical categories and ranked in the top three in the league in eight additional categories. Pettigrew was named GAC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career, nine players earned All-GAC honors, five were named to all-region teams and two received All-America acclaim.
Southern Arkansas returns 29 players from a season ago which includes six All-GAC performers: consensus first-team All-American and pitcher of the year Jeremy Adorno, All-American shortstop Riley Orr, All-GAC first team catcher Brett McGee, All-GAC second team third baseman Brandon Nicoll, All-GAC honorable mention starting pitcher Wyatt Marr and All-GAC honorable mention second baseman Chris Sutton who also was named to the league's all-defensive team. GAC Tournament MVP Chris Lyles also returns for the Muleriders. Key pieces Conner Allen and Jakob Machuca also return after each hit north of .300 last season with 11 home runs apiece.
Seven position players that started 30+ games last spring return this season along with 337.1 of the team's 485.2 innings pitched a year ago. Jack Liddell, Isaiah Haynes, Hayden Hable, Chance Bolter, Santos Sosa, Evan Schroeder and Maddux Solomon all return in the bullpen for SAU this spring.
Despite the familiarity and experience that is back for the Muleriders, Pettigrew added multiple position players and pitchers that will impact in 2023.
Infielder Tyler Abrego (Navarro College), utility man Mikey McGinnis (Lamar CC), outfielder Chris Garcia (Midland College) and catcher Jack Roubik (NOC-Enid) make up the four position player signees from the junior college ranks. Pitchers Jake Uber (Fort Scott CC), Micah Burke (Navarro College), Landon McAllister (Connors State), Beau Leonards (Grayson College), Dawson Hurford (Western Nebraska CC) and Cy Murphy (Angelina College) join the Mulerider pitching staff from the JUCO ranks as well.
Pitchers Mikel Howell (Louisiana-Monroe) and Treshon Paschal (Arkansas State) come to Magnolia following stints in the Sun Belt Conference. Additionally, a dozen high school signees round out the roster for the Muleriders.
The Muleriders, who were named GAC preseason favorites in the league's first five seasons (2012-16) as well as in 2018, 2019 and 2022, finished 13 points ahead of Henderson State which netted 107 total points and a single first-place vote. Oklahoma Baptist placed third behind the Reddies with 98 total points and the remaining first-place vote. Southeastern Oklahoma earned 86 points to place fourth and Ouachita's 77 points slots the Tigers fifth.
Southern Arkansas begins its run back to Cary during the first weekend of February as the Muleriders will matchup against four regional opponents from the MIAA at the Dugan Invitational in Hot Springs. SAU meets Washburn on Thursday, February 2 at 4 p.m. in the season opener.
CLICK HERE for SAU’s baseball schedule.