The Great American Conference announced the sixth Golfer of the Week award for the 2021-22 season. Arkansas-Monticello’s

Chiara Sturaro claimed the Women’s honor following her performance at the NCAA Division II Central Region Preview.

GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Chiara Sturaro, Arkansas-Monticello, So., Arqua Petrarca, Italy

Sturaro captured the medalist honors at the Central Region Preview on Tuesday. She carded consecutive even-par rounds to finish the 36-hole event in a tie with Arkansas Tech’s Jacqueline Klemm. She won the title in a playoff. She tied for the tournament lead with eight birdies.

