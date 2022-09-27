The Great American Conference announced the fourth Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season.
Arkansas-Monticello’s Demilon Brown and Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter shared Offensive Player of the Week; Ouachita Baptist’s Jax Miller earned Defensive Player of the Week and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Jaren Van Winkle claimed the Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Demilon Brown, Arkansas-Monticello, QB, Jr., Luxora, Arkansas
Brown amassed 298 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the Weevils’ 35-14 home victory against Arkansas Tech. He carried the ball 17 times for 184 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. The Weevils have started 3-1 for the first time since 2008.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Gage Porter, Southern Nazarene, QB, Gr., Elk City, Oklahoma
Porter accounted for four touchdowns in the Crimson Storm’s 45-34 win at Southeastern Oklahoma State. Two of his rushing touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Storm scored 24-straight second-half points to record their first road win since October 27, 2018. Porter finished with 191 rushing yards.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jax Miller, Ouachita Baptist, LB, So., Keithville, Louisiana
Miller racked up 21 tackles as the Tigers defeated Harding, 21-13, in a battle of two top-10 teams. The 21 tackles represented the most by a Tiger in the program’s NCAA era. The Bisons entered the game averaging 6.8 yards per play; against the Tigers, they averaged just 4.8 yards per play. Miller registered 21 tackles on Harding’s 68 plays.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jaren Van Winkle, Southwestern Oklahoma State, K, Jr., Pinson, Alabama
Van Winkle made three field goals in the Bulldogs’ 38-31 overtime win at Oklahoma Baptist. He made the game-tying 29-yard field goal with eight seconds left to force overtime. He averaged 40.3 yards per punt on his seven punts including two that landed inside the 20-yard line.
Southern Arkansas’ Jariq Scales, RB, was nominated for honors.