BETHANY, OK – Southern Arkansas beat Southern Nazarene 10-8 Saturday in an extra inning, with the Muleriders taking the softball series 2-1.
Seven regulation innings were not enough to decide the series finale as the two squads went into extra innings for the second straight day to decide the series winner.
Mariah Hamilton came through in the clutch as the transfer hit a single to left field to drive in two runs, followed by the defense coming through in the bottom half of the inning to secure SAU's 33rd victory of the year.
The Muleriders move to 33-14 (24-6 GAC).
The Crimson Storm jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning as they plated three runs on two hits to lead 3-0. SAU responded with a three spot of their own in the next half inning highlighted by a solo blast from Gracie King that scored her and Alese Casper who led the inning off with a walk. Tiare Lee doubled to centerfield to score Alyssa Miller who reached on a fielder's choice to tie the game at three apiece.
SNU put up one run in the bottom of the second on a sac fly, and then one more run the next inning on a solo blast to lead 5-3. The Muleriders got one run back in the bottom of the top of the fourth inning as Taylor Murphy hit a solo blast over the left center field fence. SNU answered back with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to widen their lead to 7-4.
SAU was able to cut the deficit to one run as they scored two runs on two hits in the top of the sixth to make it 7-6 SNU. Taylor Murphy singled up the middle to start the inning, but was then out at second base on a fielder's choice. After coming into pinch run and reaching third base on a Lee walk, Ava Dunn and A. Miller who was hit by a pitch both came around to score on a Jade Miller single into left field. Dunn and A. Miller both were able to score on throwing errors.
Down to their final chance in the game with two outs and two runners on, A. Miller was able to connect on a single up the middle to score Casper to tie the game at 7-7. After allowing a leadoff double, Baylie Thornhill was able to keep SNU at bay and hold them scoreless to send the game into extras.
The eighth inning started out with a J. Miller double down the right field line, followed by a fielding error that allowed Jaxynn Dyson to reach base safely, and Madison Miller being hit by a ball to load the bases with no outs. After an SAU strikeout and infield fly out, Murphy was hit by a pitch that scored J. Miller. Hamilton then came through with a two RBI single to left field that plated M. Miller and Dyson to put SAU out in front 10-7. Thornhill then worked around two hits and a fielder's choice that allowed SNU to plate one run, but that would be their only run as SAU was able to record the final out to take it 10-8.
Murphy, Hamilton and King all had two RBI for SAU. J. Miller, Casper, Murphy, and Hamilton all had two base hits, with King and Murphy both homering. Casper and A. Miller both scored twice.
Thornhill picked up her third win of the season to move to 3-3 after coming entering in the bottom of the sixth inning. The former LSU Tiger and Ohio Bobcat tossed the final three frames in the circle and only allowed one run on four hits while striking out three. Sydney Ward got the start for SAU and pitched one inning, while Kiana Pogroszewski pitch 4.0 innings in relief, while allowing three runs and striking out three.
The Muleriders will be back in Oklahoma next weekend, as they are set to close the season out with a three game Great American Conference series against Northwestern State Oklahoma University.