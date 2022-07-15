Southern Arkansas baseball pitcher Jeremy Adorno was named the Male Athlete of the Year, and Arkansas Tech’s volleyball and softball standout Tymber Riley Female Athlete of the Year, by the Great American Conference.
Adorno became the third GAC baseball player and the second from SAU named Male Athlete of the Year as he joined the company of Arkansas-Monticello All-American Corey Wood and former Mulerider standout Trevor Rucker.
In his first season in Magnolia, Adorno dominated on the mound as he led all of college baseball with a 15-0 record. His 136 strikeouts led Division II. In his first start, he threw a no-hitter against Missouri Western State. He won the first three GAC Pitcher of the Week awards. He notched six double-digit strikeout performances and eight complete games in 17 starts. He finished his campaign with a five-hit complete game against Rollins College at the NCAA National Championships.
He claimed the D2CCA Ron Lenz and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Pitcher of the Year awards. He garnered consensus First-Team All-America honors.
Other nominees for the 2021-22 GAC Male Athlete of the Year award included Arkansas-Monticello’s Jordan Johnson (Baseball), Arkansas Tech’s Francois Jacobs (Golf), East Central’s Amos Pkiach (Cross Country/Track & Field), Harding’s Cole Chancey (Football), Henderson State’s L’liott Curry (Football), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Gavin Garner (Football), Oklahoma Baptist’s Dan Pruitt (Baseball), Ouachita’s T.J. Cole (Football), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Adam Dworsky (Basketball), Southern Nazarene’s E.J. Taylor (Baseball) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Gregor Weck (Golf).
Riley became the sixth softball player, but first volleyball lauded as GAC Female Athlete of the Year. She matched the feat of former Golden Suns Rosie Silva, Rebecka Surtevall and Jalissa Gum as the four Golden Suns named Female Athlete of the Year.
In volleyball, she helped Tech win its fifth GAC Championship title, and first since 2017. She placed on the All-GAC First Team after ranking in the top five in both kills and points per set. In softball, she guided them to their fourth-straight GAC Championship victory. Riley became the first Golden Sun named GAC Player of the Year. She led the conference in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits, runs scored, home runs, doubles and total bases.
She earned All-America honors from both the D2CCA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. She added Academic All-District honors in volleyball and All-America honors in softball.
Other nominees for the 2021-22 GAC Female Athlete of the Year award included Arkansas-Monticello’s Chiara Sturaro (Golf), East Central’s
Aaliyah ReggWajid (Cross Country/Track & Field), Harding’s Emma Roberts (Soccer), Henderson State’s Gracen Blount (Golf), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Bailey Brown (Basketball), Oklahoma Baptist’s Malia Leatherland (Volleyball), Ouachita’s Jaymee Dotson (Women’s Soccer), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cheyenne Mahy (Softball), Southern Arkansas’s Jade Miller (Softball), Southern Arkansas’ Cassandra Awatt (Basketball) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Makyra Tramble (Basketball).