SEARCY -- For the first time in program history, Oklahoma Baptist successfully defended the Great American Conference Women’s Track & Field Championship title as the Bison built on its Friday lead and finished 66.5 points clear of Harding.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Sophia Strange and Southern Arkansas Kailyn Thomas shared the MVP accolade. The Bison’s Ford Mastin received Coach of the Year. Strange followed up on her record-setting win in the 10,000 on Thursday with a victory in the 5000 and a third-place result in the 1,500.
Thomas finished second in the shot put and discus after winning the hammer on Friday.
CLICK THE PDF for complete results.
In addition to Strange’s win in the 5000, five Bison won a total of seven individual contests. In addition, both the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams crossed first. Mary McKey enhanced her résumé as the league’s top hurdler after winning both the 100 and 400. Her win in the 400 gave her three titles in the event while her victory in the 100 gave her back-to-back championships. Olivia Tate pulled off the 100-200 double to become the fourth GAC women to accomplish that milestone. Both McKey and Tate ran on the victorious relay teams. Kayla McGruder won the 1500 by more than three seconds; Zoee Weaver scored a one-tenth of a second victory in the 800. Flora Dupans gave the Bison a title in the discus.
Harding finished second. The Lady Bisons found success in the field events as Mariah Miller won the triple jump for the second time in her career following a GAC Championship-record attempt of 12.29 meters. Anna-Kay Clark and Sierra White became three-time champions in the javelin and the pole vault, respectively.
SAU took third. In addition to Thomas’ win, Irieyanna Wilson won the shot put and Kamrin Hooks won the 400.
Arkansas Tech placed fourth, followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State, Ouachita Baptist, Southern Nazarene, East Central, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State.
The GAC also handed out its Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athlete awards. Harding’s Kaia Bieker, Brianna Hall, Miah Maples, Meghan McElroy and Kylie Phillips; Arkansas Tech’s Morganne Browning, Calli Beshore, Felicity West,
Ouachita Baptist’s Emily Payne, Southern Arkansas’ Kenzie Cowan and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Marleigh West received the Elite Scholar award as all 11 own 4.00 GPAs.
A total of 32 GAC standouts earned the Distinguished Scholar Accolade in Ouachita Baptist’s Rebecca Beard, Macie Cash, Emily Castilaw, Sydney Delgado, Sara Holman, Avery Howard, Taylor Koeth, Megan Monk, Alexis Perry and Avery Womack; Harding’s Anna Clark, Jessica Davis, Abigail Prentice, Sydney Soto and Sierra White; Oklahoma Baptist’s Tahlor Brown, Jade Byrd, Jayden Pavlik, Lauren Steingas; Southern Arkansas’ Bronwyn Buchanan, Dakota Cassidy, Kamrin Hooks and Alyzah McGlasson; Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Emilie Brown, Shakira Lane and Emily Smith; Southern Nazarene’s Breyanna Brice and Madalyn Harper, Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Rachel Masson and Josilyn Schenk, Arkansas Tech’s Mandy Sykora, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Amore Armstrong.