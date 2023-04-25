Mulerider Athletics’ Sixth Annual "Mulespy Awards" is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday from inside the W.T. Watson Center. The event is free and the general public is invited to attend.
The night's festivities will be streamed on Mulerider Athletics' YouTube channel.
"It is always an exciting time of year when we can gather together as a department and look back throughout the year on the accomplishments of our student-athletes, coaches and programs," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning. "We look forward to this night all year and once again we have a lot to honor which is a testament to our student-athletes, coaches and their programs. It will again be a very special night, one that we hope all in attendance will remember for a long time!"
Continuing with the theme modeled after popular awards shows such as the ESPYs, the "Mulespy Awards" will feature eight major award categories that will be handed out. Additionally, Outstanding Athletes and seniors from all 16 of the department's athletic teams as well as Cheerleading will also receive special recognition throughout the evening.
Among the major awards that will be presented are:
Male and Female Newcomer of the Year
Male and Female Comeback Player of the Year
Murphy USA Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Auburn Smith Male Athlete of the Year
Dr. Margaret Downing Female Athlete of the Year
Murphy USA remains the title sponsor of the scholar-athlete of the year awards, which continues to strengthen a long-standing relationship with Southern Arkansas University and its athletic department.
In recent years Murphy USA has partnered on several facility enhancement projects at SAU that have helped cultivate the athletic facilities on campus into some of the best around the region. Most recently, Murphy USA pledged a lead commitment of $750,000 for the department's planned Student-Athlete Academic Success and Athletic Operations Center which is to be constructed south of the Dawson Athletic Complex.
Murphy USA Director of Retail Merchandise Accounting Donna Lambis, who joined Murphy USA in February of 2010 following her 2009 graduation from Southern Arkansas University, will present remarks.
Lambis, who graduated with a bachelor of arts in accounting, has served several roles across Finance and Accounting, including associate accountant, compliance analyst, RINs supervisor, and price book manager,.
She will assist in the handing out of both the Murphy USA Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards.
The top-two awards will be handed out in the form of the Auburn Smith Male Athlete of the Year and the Dr. Margaret Downing Female Athlete of the Year Award. Both Auburn Smith and Dr. Margaret Downing's legacies have left indelible marks on Southern Arkansas Athletics and each had a distinct hand in where the department stands today and the tradition it has built.
Helping present awards throughout the evening will be members of SAU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Additionally, video segments will be shown throughout the event featuring SAU student-athletes, coaches and administration.