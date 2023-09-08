The Great American Conference announced the men’s and women’s cross country runners of the week for the opening weekend of the 2023 season.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Maxamillian Wheeler and Sophia Strange won the honors following their results at the Rogers State Invitational.
GAC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Maxamillian Wheeler, Sr., Oklahoma Baptist, Edmond, Oklahoma
Wheeler paced the Bison to a team victory at the RSU Invitational as he claimed the individual title. He finished the four-mile course in a time of 19:33.5, more than 19 seconds ahead of his closest chaser. Four Bison finished inside the top 10 as they registered a five-point victory.
GAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Sophia Strange, Jr., Oklahoma Baptist, Houston, Texas
Strange, the 2022 GAC Runner of the Year, scored the second individual championship of her career as she took first at the RSU Invitational. Her time on the three-mile course, 16:59.3, gave her a three-second win. The Bison took second to the hosting Hillcats but bettered East Central and Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Wesley Maxwell, So., and Logan Warren, Jr.