Henderson State spotted Southern Arkansas a 28-0 first quarter lead, then scored 35 unanswered points Saturday on the way to a 56-49 Great American Conference win in Arkadelphia.
Reddies linebacker Jake Chapman returned an interception 100 yards for a third-quarter touchdown, and the Muleriders Del Kristoffer Wade also had a 35-yard interception for a touchdown.
The Reddies remain unbeaten at 4-0, while the Muleriders fall to 2-2 despite tallying 577 yards of offense and forcing four interceptions, including Wade’s score.
SAU redshirt freshman Jariq Scales eclipsed 200 yards on the ground, freshman Cole Williams recorded career-highs in catches (9) and yards (108), and sophomore Dekendrick Bender caught three of Hayden Mallory's four touchdown passes to highlight the offensive output.
Southern Arkansas jumped out to a 28-0 lead behind a pair of touchdown runs from Scales, a six-yard touchdown pass from Mallory to Bender, and Wade’s 35-yard interception return. Wade's six highlighted a three-interception first quarter by the SAU defense and a four-interception first half from the unit which included a turnover on the first play of the game as HSU tried to strike early on a Adam Morse to L'lliot Curry connection that Orupabo abruptly interrupted.
The four-score first quarter by the Muleriders was highlighted by the three interceptions that totaled 80 yards and led to 21 points. Orupabo's pick led to Scales scoring from 28-yards out to cap a six-play drive. Henderson State's second drive ended in a turnover-on-downs, but the third drive was stopped on an interception by junior Brock Floyd who returned it 45 yards to the HSU 6 and led to the first Mallory-to-Bender connection of the night on the very next play.
On the third play of the next Reddie drive, Wade got in on the takeaway act as he returned a pick by Morse on a third and eight pass play to the endzone as SAU built the 28-point lead in just under 13 and a half minutes.
The Reddies' fortunes turned in the last five minutes of the half. HSU quickly got momentum on its side thanks to a 1-play drive on a 53-yard strike to Xavier Malone and trimmed the lead down to 28-14 with 4:30 to go until the break.
The huge swing in mojo continued moments later when the Muleriders went for a 4th-and-2 at their own 30-yard line and failed to convert. Henderson took advantage in just two plays, as Darius Austin rumbled in from 30 yards out to make it 28-21 with under two minutes left in the half.
The Reddies were not done. An interception by HSU's Cameron Thomas on the second play of the next drive for SAU once again gave the ball back to Henderson, and the offense capitalized, as Adam Morse hit Mike Benning for a 19-yard strike to tie the game at 28-28.
With the home crowd and sideline already in a frenzy, Temo Martinez pooched the ensuing kickoff into no-man's-land for Southern Arkansas. A fortuitous bounce went toward the kicking team and the Reddies came up with the ball to set off pandemonium in the home stands with 40 seconds left in the quarter.
Once again, Morse and the Reddie offense cashed in the gift by SAU, as L'liott Curry was on the receiving end of a go-ahead 26-yard fade which gave Henderson an incredible 35-point quarter and a lead at halftime.
In total, HSU scored 28 points on just nine plays in the final five minutes of the first half. Three of the Reddies' touchdown drives in the quarter took two plays or less.
SAU recorded its fourth interception as redshirt freshman Jalen Davis recorded a pick in the end zone of deep pass by Morse in that bountiful second quarter for HSU.
Southern Arkansas used a nine-play, 75-yard drive out of the halftime break to tie the game at 35. Mallory again found Bender, this time from 22 yards out, to answer the Reddies' previous 35 points.
Henderson State retook the lead at 42-35 with a 13-play, 73-yard drive that erased six minutes off the third-quarter clock. The Muleriders answered with a drive that pushed the football down inside the 10-yard line, but Chapman’s interception pushed HSU out 49-35 with 49 seconds to play in the third quarter.
SAU continued to battle as Bender hauled in his third touchdown of the night from 14 yards out at the 13:16 mark of the fourth quarter.
After getting the ball back on its own 13-yard line, Henderson went to work. The Reddies put together a 10-play, 87-yard touchdown drive that took 5:02 off the clock and gave them a commanding 56-41 lead with just over three minutes remaining. Morse completed four-straight passes on the drive, while Austin accounted for the last 34 yards, which included a 13-yard score.
An 87-yard drive ensued for HSU as the Reddies' lead grew to 15 at 56-41 with under four minutes to play. In the final minute, Mallory connected with sophomore Trent Franklin both for six and the two-point try, but the following pooch kick was recovered to end the back-and-forth affair.
Scales becomes the first Mulerider running back to eclipse the 200-yard mark since November 6, 2013 when Mark Johnson rushed for 219 yards against Arkansas-Monticello.
Southern Arkansas heads back to the Sooner State for a Week 5 meeting with East Central in Ada. Kickoff from Norris Field is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
In other GAC games Saturday:
Arkansas-Monticello 27, Arkansas Tech 20
Harding 38, Ouachita Baptist 21
East Central 20, Northwestern Oklahoma 17 (overtime)
Oklahoma Baptist 31, Southwestern Oklahoma 27
Southeastern Oklahoma 31, Southern Nazarene 10
Great American Conference standings
Henderson State 4-0
Southeastern Oklahoma 4-0
East Central 3-1
Harding 3-1
Oklahoma Baptist 3-1
Ouachita Baptist 3-1
Arkansas-Monticello 2-2
Southern Arkansas 2-2
Arkansas Tech 0-4
Northwestern Oklahoma 0-4
Southern Nazarene 0-4
Southwestern Oklahoma 0-4