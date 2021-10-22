The Southern Arkansas volleyball team will take on opponents from the Sooner state for the final time this season as they are set to welcome in Southwestern Oklahoma State University on Friday evening, and Northwestern Oklahoma State University on Saturday morning.
These matches will be two of the Mulerider's final four home matches this season. Friday's Great American Conference match against SWOSU is set to start at 6 p.m. while the first serve for Saturday's GAC action is slated for 11 a.m.
The Bulldogs come into Friday night's matchup with a 13-6 (7-2 GAC) record, which includes four straight wins with the three of those come against GAC opponents. SWOSU has four players with 100+ kills, as Makenzie Benoit leads the team with 185, followed by Chezney Neilsen (161), Lacy Mott (135), and Taryn Galt (119). Allie Hoang leads the team with 675 assists. Benoit leads the Bulldogs with 74 blocks, while Hoang is the team leader in digs with 246. The Muleriders have dropped their last six matches against the Bulldogs.
NWOSU brings a 7-16 (2-7 GAC) record into Saturday's matchup against SAU. The Rangers will take on UAM before making the trip to Magnolia on Saturday. Kaydee Honeycutt leads the Ranger offense with 277 kills, followed by Addison Wimmer who has 254. Abby Davis leads NWOSU with 358 assists, while Abigail Burns has 272. Tarra Parks leads the defense with 338 digs, Ravyn Burns has 63 blocks on the year. The Rangers have dropped their last three GAC matches.
SAU will look to pick up their first GAC win since September 30, when they took down Ouachita Baptist in a five-set win inside the W.T. Watson Athletic Center. The Muleriders come into this weekend's matches with a 5-14 (1-8 GAC) record.
The Mulerider offense has seen four different players collected 100+ kills this season, as they are led by freshman Victoria White's 188. Landry Rogers sits three behind White with 185 kills, followed by Abby Bermudez (119) and Isla Olivas (107).
Morgan Schuster has collected 582 assists on the year and finds herself a single assist shy of cracking the career top five of the program's rally scoring era. She is 136 assists away from becoming only the fifth player since 2000 to record 2,000 assists in a career.
Abby Bermudez leads the Mulerider defense with 57 blocks this season. Bermudez is now only three blocks away from 200 career blocks as she has collected 197 during her four years in Magnolia. Schuster, Olivas and White have all collected 30+ blocks for SAU.
Bailey Kirk leads SAU with 180 digs, followed by Schuster who has tallied 144. True freshman Samantha Still has chipped in 112 digs, while White (113) has also eclipsed 100 digs.