McKINNEY, TX -- Ferris State won the NCAA Division II football championship on Saturday, defeated Colorado School of Mines 41-14.
The Bulldogs (14-1) won the national championship game in dominating fashion, defeating Colorado School of Mines 41-14.
Much like in last year’s 58-17 victory over Valdosta State, Ferris State entered the second half with a very comfortable lead. That was thanks in large part to its defense, which put on quite the show. Colorado School of Mines was held to just 21 total yards on 3:31 time of possession. John Matocha, who was named the 2022 Harlon Hill winner the night before, threw for just 15 yards.
Ferris State really turned the momentum in the final 35 seconds of the first half. C.J. Jefferson ran in a 17-yard touchdown, and a mere 9 seconds later Sidney McCloud was in the right place at the right time, turning an Orediggers’ bobble into a pick-six.
Colorado School of Mines showed some life late in the third quarter, when it registered its first first down of the game with 1:18 left in the third. One play later, Matocha threw his 51st touchdown of the season to the ever-reliable running back Michael Zeman, the 56th touchdown of his illustrious career. Matocha would connect again later in the fourth quarter, this time to Josh Johnston, capping off a 13-touchdown season with more than 1,300 yards for the star wide receiver.
Gulker capped the scoring with his third touchdown of the game, his sixth game with three or more touchdowns on the season. The quarterback is only a freshman and will no doubt have lofty expectations entering the 2023 season. Marcus Taylor, who was a wide receiver just a few weeks ago, had his second 100-yard rushing game in a row as the running back.
For Ferris State it is the just another chapter in this incredible run:
-- The Bulldogs have at least 11 wins in every season since 2014.
-- Ferris State has been in three of the past four championship games and five of the last last six semifinals.
-- Since 2014, the Bulldogs have five one-loss seasons and last year's undefeated season.
-- They are the fourth repeat champion of this century (Northwest Missouri State 2015-16 and Grand Valley State in both 2005-06 and 2002-03).