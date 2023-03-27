The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the eighth week of the 2023 season. Arkansas-Monticello’s Chase Cripps claimed Player of the Week and Henderson State’s Andrew Howard earned Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Chase Cripps, Arkansas-Monticello, SS, Jr., Post Falls, Idaho
Cripps went 6-for-12 and hit three home runs as the Weevils averaged more than nine runs per game across four games. In a non-conference win against Mississippi College, he collected three hits, including a three-run home run. Against Southern Nazarene, he homered in both games he played in, including a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning of game two.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Andrew Howard, Henderson State, SP, Sr., North Little Rock, Arkansas
Howard threw a one-hit shutout of East Central on Saturday. In his longest outing of the season, he faced only one batter over the minimum as he registered the Reddies’ first complete game of the season.. He struck out four and improved to 4-3 as he picked up his first win since February 25.
Southern Arkansas nominees were Will Richardson, 1B; and Isaiah Haynes, RP.