The Great American Conference has announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week awards for the third week of the 2022-23 season. Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Malik Parsons earned the Men’s honor and Ouachita Baptist’s Makayla Miller won the Women’s distinction.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Malik Parsons, Northwestern Oklahoma State, G, Sr., San Diego, California
Parsons collected his second-straight Player of the Week accolade after he averaged 26.5 points per game in two Ranger victories. After scoring 19 points against Manhattan Christian, he tallied a career-high 34 points against Cameron. He added seven rebounds and three steals. In the two wins, he shot 52.6 percent and averaged 5.0 assists.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Makayla Miller, Ouachita Baptist, G, Jr., Little Rock, Arkansas
Miller made 12-of-14 shots en route to scoring 25 points in the Tigers’ 73-62 road win against Mississippi College. She recorded the 11th 20-point game of her career. She added a game-high eight assists and pulled down five rebounds. As a team, the Tigers shot 60.4 percent.
Nominated from Southern Arkansas was Carel Ray Jr., G.