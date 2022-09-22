The Great American Conference announced the third Golfers of the Week awards for the fall 2022 season. Henderson State’s Gracen Blout won the Women’s award. The Reddies’ Nathan Cossement claimed the Men’s honor.
WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Gracen Blount, Henderson State, Sr., Hot Springs, Arkansas
Blount led the No. 13 Reddies to a team title at the DBU Women’s Classic. She posted a 5-under tournament score to finish in a tie for sixth. Her best round came on Monday when she shot a 4-under 68 in a round that featured three birdies and an eagle. The Reddies defeated Golfstat’s No. 1, No. 2, No. 4 and No. 6 teams in Dallas Baptist, Lynn, Anderson and Barry.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Nathan Cossement, Henderson State, Jr., Wavre, Belgium
Cossement paced the Reddies to a 19-shot victory at the season-opening NSU Golf Classic. He placed third, posting a 6-under 207 score. After a 1-over 72 in the opening round, he closed with a 5-under 66 and a 2-under 69. His final two rounds included 11 birdies. He played the par-5s in 8-under par.
Also nominated was Caleb Miller, So., Southern Arkansas