CARY, N.C. – Southern Arkansas and Rollins will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in an elimination game at the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship.
First pitch was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but has been moved up three hours due to potential weather issues on Wednesday evening.
CLICK HERE for live coverage links including live stats and the Hall of Famer Dan Gregory's KVMZ 99.1 radio broadcast.
In Saturday's opener, No. 3 seed Southern Arkansas (47-12) used a three-run blast by junior Conner Allen with two outs in the second inning and a complete game effort from consensus first team All-American and National Pitcher of the Year Jeremy Adorno to edge the Tars 3-1.
On Monday night against No. 2 seed Point Loma, the Muleriders were faced with a handful of opportunities offensively, but were unable to break through as the Sea Lions scored four in the second and added five more in the ninth as part of an 11-3 win.
No. 6 seed Rollins kept its tournament hopes alive with a tight 3-2 win over No. 7 seed Illinois-Springfield on Monday afternoon. The Tars scored one run in the first, added two more in the third and held off the Prairie Stars in the eighth inning to advance in the elimination bracket.
In two games in Cary, the Muleriders have recorded a dozen hits and plated six runs. Of the 12 hits, three have went for extra bases with doubles by junior Brett McGee and freshman Brandon Nicoll joining Allen's game one homer. McGee has a fourth of those hits to lead the team and is one of just two Muleriders with a walk drawn.
On the mound, Adorno's complete game allowed for the bullpen to stay intact entering Monday. SAU dipped into its reliever pool and received 3.1 innings of relief from junior Jack Liddell who worked around five hits and an earned run.
The winner of Wednesday's elimination tilt will matchup with Point Loma in the top bracket final and will need to beat the Sea Lions twice to advance to the National Championship game.
First pitch of Thursday's contest is scheduled for noon.