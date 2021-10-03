ADA, OK -- Southern Arkansas could only muster three field goals and a touchdown Saturday as the Muleriders fell to the East Central Tigers, 38-17.
SAU junior place kicker Austin Wilkerson accounted for the field goals as he punched one through in each of the first three quarters of play.
Muleriders freshman running back Jonathan Lewis scored on a 5-yard carry in the early going of the fourth quarter and the two-point pass from senior Hayden Mallory to classmate Desmond Jones capped the scoring for SAU.
The Muleriders (2-3 GAC) were held to just 80 yards rushing in the loss as redshirt freshman Jariq Scales led the way with 50 yards on 11 carries. Mallory totaled 210 yards through the air, but did not find the end zone as sophomore Trent Franklin hauled in seven passes for 93 yards to lead all pass catchers. Redshirt junior Micah Small (72 yards receiving) and freshman Cole Williams (34 yards receiving) both caught five passes.
Junior Brock Floyd led the SAU defense with seven tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. Sophomore Onyei Orupabo matched Floyd's stop total with seven.
The first two field goals by Wilkerson answered a 33-yard Tigers touchdown pass from Kenny Hnrcir to Miles Davis early in the first quarter. Wilkerson's first make capped a 17-play, 84-yard drive that took eight minutes off of the first-quarter clock.
Leading 7-6 with eight minutes remaining, ECU tacked two more touchdowns. The first came on a 3-yard Davis run, followed by an 11-yard pass from Hrncir to Rayvante Embry.
A 27-yard make from Wilkerson opened second-half scoring and brought the Muleriders to within a dozen points of the ECU lead.
East Central responded with a 5-yard Davis run, and a 38-yard Garrett Clark field goal.
Lewis’ 5-yard touchdown came with 13:05 left to play. Desmond Jones scored on a conversion pass for SAU's final 2 points.
A 1-yard touchdown by ECU’s Davis wrapped up the scoring.
This is the first time since 2016 that East Central (4-1) has won four or more games in a season. It was the Tigers' first win in six outings against the Muleriders.
Southern Arkansas returns to Magnolia and prepares for a homecoming tilt with Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Muleriders have won their last dozen homecoming games. Kickoff from Wilkins Stadium is 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Other Great American conference scores on Saturday:
Arkansas-Monticello 18, Southwestern Oklahoma State 16
Arkansas Tech 51, Southern Nazarene 41
Harding 31, Oklahoma Baptist 7
Henderson State 27, Southeastern Oklahoma 23
Ouachita Baptist 64, Northwestern Oklahoma State 17
Great American Conference standings
All games are conference games
Henderson 5-0
East Central 4-1
Harding 4-1
Ouachita Baptist 4-1
Southeastern Oklahoma 4-1
Arkansas-Monticello 3-2
Oklahoma Baptist 3-2
Southern Arkansas 2-3
Arkansas Tech 1-4
Northwestern Oklahoma 0-5
Southern Nazarene 0-5
Southwestern Oklahoma 0-5
This week’s games:
Oklahoma Baptist at Arkansas Tech
Southeastern Oklahoma at Southern Arkansas
Ouachita Baptist at Southwestern Oklahoma
Arkansas-Monticello at Northwestern Oklahoma
Southwestern Oklahoma at Southern Nazarene
Oklahoma Baptist at East Central