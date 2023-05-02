The Great American Conference announced the Softball award winners for the final week of the 2023 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Kennedy Clark won Player of the Week while Bison’s Kayleigh Jones garnered Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kennedy Clark, Oklahoma Baptist, INF, Fr., Richmond, Texas
Clark hit .571 and posted an on-base percentage of .667 as the Bison capped the regular-season with a series sweep of Arkansas Tech. She opened the scoring in game one with a first-inning three-run home run. In game three, her two-run single provided all the offense needed in a 2-1 win. She drove in five of the Bison’s nine runs in the series.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Kayleigh Jones, Oklahoma Baptist, RHP, Sr., Claremore, Oklahoma
Jones collected her eighth Pitcher of the Week honor of the season as she pitched the Bison to the regular-season title. On Saturday, she threw her fourth no-hitter in a 4-0 win against Arkansas Tech. Only a third-inning throwing error prevented her from throwing a perfect game. She struck out eight. On Sunday, she added seven strikeouts in throwing a two-hit shutout. She improved to 30-5 and surpassed the 300-strikeout total for the season. She became the first Division II pitcher this season to reach both milestones and the first in GAC history with 30 wins and 300 strikeouts in one season.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Regan Dillon, DP; and Sydney Ward, RHP.