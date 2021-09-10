The Great American Conference announced the league’s first Runners of the Week awards for the 2021 season. East Central’s Carson Sandvik earned the Men’s honor and Oklahoma Baptist’s Emma Downing garnered the Women’s accolade.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Carson Sandvik, East Central, Sr., Bethany, Oklahoma
Sandvik paced the Tigers to a victory at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational. He captured the first individual title of career as he finished the four-mile course in a time of 20:50.78, 19 seconds clear of second place. The Tigers won the team competition by 41 points.
GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Emma Downing, Oklahoma Baptist, Sr., Mustang, Oklahoma
Downing led the Bison to a championship at Oklahoma Baptist Invitational by winning the individual title in a time of 11:30.29. She bested the field in the two-mile record by almost five seconds. Oklahoma Baptist won on its home course for the second-straight season and defeated three fellow GAC schools in the process.
Among others nominated was Rob Kraus Sr. and Logan Warren of Southern Arkansas.