The Great American Conference announced the fifth Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s D’Erricka Frierson and Maci Langford garnered the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors. Ouachita Baptist’s Courtney Hanson claimed Setter of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
D’Erricka Frierson, Oklahoma Baptist, OH, Jr., McKinney, Texas
Frierson led the Bison to three conference wins. She registered 16 kills and 15 digs in a four-set win against Southwestern Oklahoma State. She followed up with 18 kills and 15 digs against Southern Nazarene. She hit .342 against the Crimson Storm. She capped her week with 14 kills in a sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Maci Langford, Oklahoma Baptist, DS, Jr., Arlington, Texas
Langford anchored the Bison defense in wins against Southwestern Oklahoma State, Southern Nazarene and Northwestern Oklahoma State. She collected 31 in a four-set win against the Bulldogs and 20 in a four-set victory against the Crimson Storm. She averaged 5.82 digs per set.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Courtney Hanson, Ouachita Baptist, Fr., Arlington, Texas
Hanson averaged a GAC-leading 12.17 assists per set as she helped the Tigers pick up a pair of GAC wins. In a sweep of rival Henderson State, she tallied 45 assists, the GAC high for a three-set match this season. She added 11 digs and four aces. In a three-set win against Arkansas Tech, she followed up with 28 assists, 10 digs and two more service aces.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Isla Olivas, MH, and Morgan Schuster, S.