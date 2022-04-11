The Great American Conference presented awards in golf last week.
In the men’s division, coaches unanimously chose Arkansas Tech’s Francois Jacobs as Player of the Year. Harding’s Wilmer Haakansson won Freshman of the Year and Tech’s Luke Calcaterra collected his sixth Men’s Coach of the Year honor.
In the women’s division, coaches unanimously dubbed Henderson State’s Gracen Blount as Player of the Year; Arkansas Tech’s Orla O’Leary took home Freshman of the Year and the Reddies’ first-year head coach, Colton Cowan, won GAC Coach of the Year.
GAC MEN
Jacobs joined former Wonder Boys Jack Garrett, in 2012, and Bryce Burke, in 2016, recognized as GAC Men’s Player of the Year. During the regular season, he won at the Houston Classic and the Argonaut Invitational and recorded eight top-10 finishes. He finished the regular season as the top-ranked golfer in the Central Region and as the No. 7 golfer in Division II.
Haakansson became the third Bison named GAC Freshman of the Year. At his opening tournament, the GAC Preview, he took second to teammate Sam Tandy after an eight-hole playoff. He added a top-10 finish at The Mule. This year, Calcatera has guided the Wonder Boys to five tournament titles in 10 events. On the heels of winning the 2021 national title, the Wonder Boys enter the GAC Championships ranked No. 2 in GolfStat’s Division II rankings.
Jacobs and his teammate, Santiago De La Fuente made the All-GAC First Team by unanimous consent. De La Fuente tied for medalist honors at the NSU Golf Classic and the Houston Classic and registered four top-three finishes. Andre Jacobs gave the Wonder Boys three First-Team selections. He notched six top-10 finishes. Harding’s Sam Tandy and Henderson State’s Mitchell Ford rounded out the All-GAC First Team. Tandy won twice during the season - at the season opening GAC Preview and at the regular-season finale, The Mule. Ford placed inside the top six at six tournaments, highlighted by an individual win at the Battle for the Belt.
The All-GAC Second Team featured Henderson State’s Miller Harris and Nick Shapiro, Harding’s Caleb Nichols, Southern Arkansas’ Roman Timmerman and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Gregor Weck. Haakansson headlined the All-GAC Honorable Mention Team. Trevor Mellott joined his teammate Haakansson on the Honorable Mention team as well as Arkansas Tech’s Henry Frizzell and Hayes Hamilton, Henderson State’s Alex Hadden and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Heston Brown.
The GAC also named its Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athletes. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Weck repeated as the league’s Elite Scholar Athlete. Henderson State’s Ford and Nick Shapiro, Tech’s Francois Jacobs, Arkansas-Monticello’s Andrew Pearson, Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Matthew Voth, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Trent Zorgdrager, Southern Arkansas’ Connor Harrington and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Conner Boydston received the Distinguished Scholar Athlete honor.
GAC WOMEN
Gracen Blount became the first Reddie named GAC Women’s Golfer of the Year. She collected three individual tournament titles and recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine events. She broke par six times in 20 rounds.
Colton Cowan opened his tenure as Henderson State head coach by leading the Reddies to three tournament victories, a No. 13 national ranking, according to GolfStat, and a No. 2 position in the most recent NCAA Division II Central Region ranking.
Orla O’Leary continued Arkansas Tech’s tradition of claiming the league’s Freshman of the Year distinction as she became the fifth Golden Sun to land the honor. She registered a pair of top-20 finishes in her five starts.
Blount, fellow Reddie Hannah Choi and Arkansas Tech’s Jacqueline Klemm, the 2021 GAC Player of the Year, all earned First-Team honors by unanimous consent. A third Reddie, Allie Bianchi, made the First Team, as did Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Megan Brown. The Reddies became the second women’s golf team in GAC history to produce three First-Team honorees, joining Arkansas Tech in 2019. Choi picked up three top-five finishes and Bianchi notched a pair of top-six showings. Klemm posted five top-five results, headlined by a win at the Trophy Club Invitational.
Brown, the 2021 Freshman of the Year, followed up her inaugural season with the Bulldogs by registering seven top-15 finishes, including an individual title at the Rattler Invitational. A fourth Reddie, Daphney Tilton, made the All-GAC Second Team. Arkansas-Monticello’s Chiara Sturaro, Arkansas Tech’s Katie Whitfield, Harding’s Brenda Sanchez and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Mikaela Rindermann also garnered Second-Team All-GAC honors. O’Leary added Honorable Mention All-GAC recognition to her Freshman of the Year accolade. Her teammate, Bhenyapa Buranasiri, joined her on the team alongside Harding’s Abbey Bryan and Alicia Martinez plus Oklahoma Baptist’s Valentina Nunez-Butzonitch.
The GAC also named its Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athletes. Harding’s Bryan, Henderson State’s Bianchi and Oklahoma Baptist’s
Josie Patterson received the Elite Scholar Athlete awards. The GAC recognized Blount, Tech’s Klemm, SWOSU’s Rindermann, Harding’s Kodie Winnings, Henderson State’s Karen Lee, Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Angela Egger and Southern Arkansas’ Taylor Rich as its Distinguished Scholar Athletes.