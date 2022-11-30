The College Sports Communicators (CSC) released its Academic All-District teams.
The accolade recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Southern Arkansas senior Austin Patricia, redshirt sophomore Jariq Scales, sophomore Matthew Whitten, graduate student Austin Wilkerson and sophomore Cole Williams received the recognition
Scales has been recognized as part of the CSC Academic All-District in consecutive years after being awarded the honor after the 2021 season. The redshirt sophomore from Osceola, Arkansas was named an All-Great American Conference First Team performer after a season where he posted 1,043 yards on 179 carries and scored 12 rushing touchdowns. Scales maintains a 3.59 grade point average while majoring in Sport Management: Coaching.
Wilkerson earns his second CSC Academic All-District recognition after receiving the honor in the summer of 2021. The Dallas, Texas native earned recognition as an All-GAC Second Team selection following a historic 2022 season where he earned the top spot in the program record books in several prominent kicking statistics including career field goals (47) and points scored (300). He was selected as one of 156 semifinalists for the prestigious 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy. Wilkerson, who is currently pursuing his MBA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's of Science in Engineering.
Patricia, a 2022 Gene Upshaw Award nominee, was recognized as a member of the All-GAC Second team for the 2022 season where he posted an average grade per game of 91%, while also averaging a dozen knockdowns per game. The Forney, Texas native carries a 3.57 GPA while majoring in Engineering.
A Princeton, Louisiana native, Whitten maintains a 3.95 while majoring in K-12 Physical Education and Health. He posted a career-high 258 yards on 13 receptions with his longest reception at 89 yards.
Williams, the Murchison, Texas native, boasts a 4.00 GPA while majoring in Business Administration: Management. He recorded 419 yards on 35 receptions this season and recorded a career-high three touchdowns.
CLICK HERE to see more South Arkansas Sports News.