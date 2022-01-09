DURANT, OK -- A hot-shooting exhibition by Southeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon from inside Bloomer Sullivan Arena was too much to overcome for Southern Arkansas as the Muleriders fell 103-73 to the Savage Storm in Great American Conference action.
SOSU shot 64.8% (35-of-54) from the floor, 62.1% (18-of-29) from beyond-the-arc and 93.8% (15-of-16) from the charity stripe to cruise in the first meeting between the two programs since the opening round of the 2020 GAC Tournament.
CLICK HERE to read the box score.
The Muleriders (9-5, 5-3 GAC) slip slightly in the league standings, while the Savage Storm (11-2, 6-1 GAC) take over the top spot. Three players scored in double figures for SAU which shot just under 43% from the floor and converted seven of its 19 three-point attempts in the loss.
Senior guard Aaron Lucas scored 20 points and added two rebounds, one steal and an assist. Junior combo Jalen Brooks followed with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and accounted for half of the team's six steals. Senior forward Devante Brooks went for 11 points and seven rebounds.
Southern Arkansas led by as much as four points through the first five minutes of play, but a trifecta from the trigger of Adam Dworsky was the first of three straight by the Savage Storm which led to a 17-12 lead that SOSU would not look back from. With just under four minutes remaining before the intermission, the Muleriders pulled to within six points of the deficit at 42-36 following a Connor Harvey bucket from deep, but a 12-2 SOSU run to close out the half staked the host to a 16-point lead at the break.
SAU got as close as 14 points in the second half as the Savage Storm continued its shooting clinic to cruise to the 30-point victory.
Dworsky led all scorers with 37 points.
The Muleriders return home for its next four contests beginning on Thursday, January 13 against longtime bitter rival Arkansas-Monticello. Tip-off for the Great American Conference affair inside the W.T. Watson Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.