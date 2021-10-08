The Great American Conference announced the fifth Golfers of the Week for the 2021-22 season. Henderson State’s Mitchell Ford won the Men’s award and the Reddies’ Hannah Choi claimed the Women’s honor.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Mitchell Ford, Henderson State, Sr., Little Rock, Arkansas
Ford claimed the individual medalist honors at the Battle for the Belt as he posted an 11-under par score. He made 18 birdies at the 54-hole event. He bested his teammate, Miller Harris, in a playoff to claim his second title. The Reddies held off the nation's No. 1 team, Arkansas Tech, by six strokes and finished with a 54-hole program-record score of 19-under 845.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Hannah Choi, Henderson State, So., Austin, Texas
Choi led the Reddies to their seventh-straight top-five finish as they tied for fourth at Central Oklahoma’s Grace Shin Invitational. After a 3-over par 74 in the opening round, she posted a 1-under 70 on Tuesday to move up eight spots into a tie for fifth in the 108-player field.
Among nominees for the weekly honor was Caleb Miller of Southern Arkansas.