Southern Arkansas dismantled Arkansas Tech 89-69 on Sunday to win the Great American Conference basketball tournament and an automatic bid into the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Its reward is a No. 8 seed against No. 1 seed, and defending Division II national champion, Northwest Missouri State (30-2) in the Central Region tournament that the Bearcats will host on their home court in Marysville, MO.
Among teams joining the Muleriders in Marysville will be the GAC’s regular season champion, No. 5 seed Southern Nazarene (25-4). Southern Nazarene was knocked off in the first round of the conference tournament by Ouachita Baptist, but the overall record of the Crimson Storm was good enough to earn an at-large bid.
CLICK HERE to see the complete NCAA Division II men’s bracket.
Play in the eight regional tournaments starts Saturday. SAU’s upset bid against Northwest Missouri begins at 6 p.m. The championship will be March 25 in Evansville, IN.
The Muleriders opened the 2022-2023 season with few expectations under first-year head coach Logan Quinn. The team had nine new faces and a new coaching staff, and was tabbed in the GAC pre-season coaches poll to finish ninth in the 12-team league.
The game saw a second-consecutive thrilling performance from Tournament MVP Brock Schreiner, and accompanying high-quality efforts from a host of Muleriders including a trio of GAC All-Tournament Team selections.
The victory was the Muleriders’ first conference tournament title in the program's NCAA history.
It stands as win No. 22 for Quinn, an NCAA Era single season record for the Muleriders in year one. Southern Arkansas returns to the NCAA postseason for the second time in three seasons.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Quinn's bunch saved their best for last and it was more than enough in the title game. It happened on both ends of the floor for Southern Arkansas.
The Muleriders shot 56.7% (34-60) from the field with 10 successful triple tries in 22 attempts (45.5%), finished +7 in rebounding, +11 in points off turnovers and stalked the perimeter defensively, holding Tech to just two makes in a dozen three-point shots.
Paint baskets by Kris Wyche, Schreiner and Gregory Hammond Jr. accounted for SAU's first six points of the game and kept the Muleriders in step with ATU early on. Blake Rogers hit the first of seven first-half trifectas by the Muleriders on an assist by Schreiner to knot the game at 9-9 with 3:04 off the clock.
Wyche forced a loose ball on the next ATU possession, corralled an offensive board on a Schreiner miss which led to a second-chance bucket by the latter to give SAU its first lead of the game at 11-9. The Muleriders would not trail again.
Southern Arkansas built its advantage to 13 down through the under-12 media timeout as Hammond Jr. delivered a helper to Carel Ray Jr. for a bucket off glass and the Hammond followed with an inside make and successful three-point attempt off a pass by Rogers to give SAU a 13-point lead at 24-11 with 11:07 remaining before the intermission.
Makes from deep by Wyche (4-minute mark) and Rogers (31-second mark) aided SAU in keeping the lead at 13+ as ATU managed to get only as close as seven points to the Muleriders' lead during the remainder of the first half.
SAU's active first half saw the Muleriders attempt 14 more shots and with eight more makes than the Wonder Boys, while also successfully bottoming seven three-point makes to Tech's none. Southern Arkansas committed just two turnovers in the opening twenty minutes as it continued a dominant showing of taking care of the basketball over the course of six halves in Shawnee. Ball movement was key as well as the Muleriders dished out ten assists in helping build the dozen-point halftime lead.
Out of the halftime break, the Muleriders used the first five and a half minutes of the half to run its lead up to 23 points on the back of a 15-4 run that saw Ray Jr., Black and Hammond all get in on the scoring act. Southern Arkansas kept its foot on the gas as the Wonder Boys would get as close as 18 points of the lead on two different occasions prior to the under-12 media timeout.
Hammond Jr. led with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with a trio of made threes to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Schrenier followed with 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal in a team-high 35 minutes. Rogers added 15 points and matched Hammond in trifectas. Black scored 13 points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ray Jr. followed with 10 points, three boards and one steal as the Muleriders put five players in double figures for the second-straight game.
Not to be lost in the veteran presence was the huge 10-minute effort of true freshman Devonta Walker, a former Magnolia Panthers player, who grabbed five rebounds and a steal in the win.
Taelon Peter led Arkansas Tech with 22 points. He also led the Wonder Boys (12-10 GAC, 16-15 overall) with 6 rebounds. D’Rell Roberts had 12 and Andre Leavell had 10.
Northwest Missouri is ranked No. 2 nationally behind 30-0 Nova Southeastern – a squad that has scored 100 points or more in 18 games this season. The Bearcats have four national titles, in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022.
