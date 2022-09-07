The Great American Conference announced the opening Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season.
Arkansas-Monticello’s Demilon Brown and Ouachita Baptist’s TJ Cole shared Offensive Player of the Week; Ouachita’s Clark Yarbrough and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Maalik Hall split Defensive Player of the Week and the Savage Storm’s Kaleb Whitley claimed the Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Demilon Brown, Arkansas-Monticello, QB, Jr., Luxora, Arkansas
Brown accounted for five touchdowns as the Weevils defeated Southern Nazarene, 40-26, for their third-straight season-opening victory. He threw for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He ran for 149 yards, on just 13 attempts, and added three rushing scores.
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
T.J. Cole, Ouachita Baptist, RB, Sr., Texarkana, Texas
Cole carried the ball 20 times for 198 yards in the Tigers’ 42-32 road win against Oklahoma Baptist. He scored Ouachita’s first points of the season, a 16-yard run in the second quarter. He added a 33-yard score early in the third quarter. He has 10 100-yard games in his last 12 games.
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Maalik Hall, Southeastern Oklahoma State, LB, Sr., Athens, Texas Hall collected 14 tackles as the Savage Storm defeated Arkansas Tech in week one. His 14 stops led the conference and represented the first double-digit tackle performance of his career. He also recorded a league-leading 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Clark Yarbrough, Ouachita
Baptist, DL, Sr., Rowlett, Texas
Yarbrough recorded two tackles in the Tigers' season-opening 42-32 victory against Oklahoma Baptist. Ouachita has won 15 consecutive season openers. The Tigers own an eight-game win streak against Oklahoma Baptist and have not lost to the Bison in the GAC era.
Yarbrough died suddenly on Sunday.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kaleb Whitley, Southeastern Oklahoma State, KR, So., Mansfield, Texas
Whitley returned a third-quarter kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown as part of the Savage Storm’s 41-34 win against Arkansas Tech. His run back marked the first kick return for touchdown for Southeastern since the 2011 season, a span of 105 games.
Southern Arkansas University players nominated were O.B. Jones, QB; Gavin Roe, LB; Cole Williams, WR.