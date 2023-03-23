The Great American Conference announced the sixth Golfer of the Week awards of the spring portion of the 2022-23 season.
Harding’s Sam Tandy claimed the Men’s honor and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Megan Brown earned the Women’s accolade.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Sam Tandy, Harding, Jr., Fayetteville, Arkansas
Tandy led the Bison to a fourth-place finish at the Broncho Invitational. He moved up three spots in the final round into a tie for third. He made five birdies en route to posting an even-par round of 72. He tied for the tournament lead with 11 birdies and with the best scoring average on par-3s - 3.00. The finish gave him his second top-five of the season.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Megan Brown, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Jr., Cordell, Oklahoma
Brown helped the Bulldogs notch a top-three finish for the second-straight tournament as they took third at the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational. She tied for sixth in the 81-player field. Her opening round of 5-over 75 represented the third-best round of the event.