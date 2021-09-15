The Southern Arkansas University volleyball team fell to Harding in its home opener, 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-21).
Set one saw HU take early control as the Bison they jumped out to an early 4-1 lead and never looked back. SAU was able to cut the lead to two mid-match, but never regained momentum.
The Muleriders jumped out to a 1-0 lead to start set two, and quickly found themselves in a tough battle throughout the set. HU was able to pull ahead, but SAU had an answer as they would come back to tie it at 13 all. Despite SAU's grittiness, HU was once again able to pull ahead and take control of the second set to pick up the win.
With a loud and cheerful crowd behind them, SAU was able to jump out to a 4-0 lead to open the third set. Harding would quickly have an answer as it stormed back to tie it at 4-4. HU pulled ahead using a small run, but SAU did not fade as they kept chipping away at the HU lead tying the game once again at 14 all. Southern Arkansas would stay within two points as the matched progressed, but ultimately ended up falling 25-21 to give HU the 3-0 lead.
Victoria White led the Muleriders with eight kills, followed by Isla Olivas who tallied seven kills, as well as Abby Bermudez who finished with five kills and a team high four blocks. Morgan Schuster collected 22 assists and eight digs in the match, while Bailey Kirk and White each recorded six digs.
Bermudez finished with a team high .400 attack percentage, followed by Olivas who hit .385 in the contest.
The Muleriders will be back in action this weekend as they return to Tennessee to play three matches in the Union University Volleyball Invitational. SAU will play Christian Brothers University on Friday night, followed by back-to-back games on Saturday morning as they will take on Carson-Newman University, and host school Union University.