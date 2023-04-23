Southern Arkansas women's tennis dropped Saturday its Great American Conference Tournament semifinal round matchup with Southeastern Oklahoma State 4-0 in Bentonville.
The Muleriders' season concludes at 11-14 overall and as regular season co-champions of the GAC.
The Savage Storm claimed the doubles point with an intense 7-6 win at No. 1. SAU's Lena Milosevic and Annika Berrendorf won easily at No. 2 with a 6-1 showing over SOSU's Michelle Markovic and Rhythm Aswal, before the Savage Storm won at No. 3 to force the early winner-take-all action at the top line.
By picking up a win at No. 5 due to a retirement, the Savage Storm then won at singles No. 4 and No. 1 with the Muleriders still battling at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 6.
SAU moves to 3-3 in the GAC Tournament since 2018-19 and the series with Southeastern Oklahoma in that span moves to 3-2 in favor of the Savage Storm.