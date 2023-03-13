The 2023 Southern Arkansas gridiron schedule, which marks the 105th season of Mulerider Football, has been released.
Highlighting the 11-game regular season slate under second-year head football coach Brad Smiley are five home games at Wilkins Stadium, as well as the program's annual trip east to El Dorado to make its 12th appearance all-time and ninth-consecutive in the Murphy USA Classic.
Since 2012, the Muleriders are 35-10 at home inside Wilkins Stadium with unbeaten home schedules in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018. From October 10, 2015 through September 14, 2019, Southern Arkansas won 17-consecutive home games which stood as the longest active streak in Division II. Additionally, SAU has made four trips to the postseason playing in bowl games in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Year one under Smiley saw the Muleriders post a 5-6 record overall (2-2 H, 2-3 A, 0-1 N) highlighted by winning the program's eighth GAC season opener, tenth straight home opener, and notching a single-game program record for points scored in a season opener with 62. SAU knocked off ranked Henderson State squad on Family Day in Week 4, won high-scoring affairs in Russellville and Shawnee and took back the Battle of the Timberlands hardware in the regular season finale.
Tickets for SAU's five home games will be made available this coming summer. More information on the Murphy USA Classic will be announced at a later date.
August 31 | Southeastern Oklahoma State | 6 p.m.
47th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 5-6; 4-2 in Magnolia
Last Meeting: L, 32-35
The season opener will mark just the third time since the start of the first GAC season in 2011 that the Muleriders will play in August.
It will be the second time the two teams meet in August after a 34-27 Mulerider win on August 29, 1999 in Magnolia.
The Savage Storm have won the past two meetings.
Southern Arkansas holds a 23-20-3 advantage in the series since the 1952 season.
September 7 | at East Central | 6 p.m.
24th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 7-4; 4-3 in Ada
Last Meeting: L, 22-34
The first two weeks of the season mark the first time that the Muleriders will play on consecutive Thursdays since doing so in Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2009 season.
ECU has won two straight against the Muleriders for the first time since the mid-90s.
The Tigers were on the schedule in SAU's last championship season of 1997; the Muleriders won 37-9 in Ada.
September 16 | at Ouachita | 6 p.m.
82nd meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 3-8; 1-5 in Arkadelphia
Last Meeting: L, 31-63
Ouachita has won six-straight against the Muleriders (tied for the longest streak for either team in the series) and SAU will look for its first win against the Tigers in Arkadelphia since 2012.
The series between the Natural State foes dates back to 1912 and stands at 42-37-2 in favor of the Tigers.
It will be the first September meeting between the teams since 2005 and it will be the earliest the two teams have ever played each other.
September 23 | Arkansas Tech (Family Day) | 6 p.m.
86th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 8-3; 5-0 in Magnolia
Last Meeting: W, 49-33
The Week 4 matchup marks Tech's first trip to Magnolia since the 2018 season.
SAU has won four straight in the series following a 28-21 ATU win over the GAC preseason favorite Muleriders in the 2017 season
opener.
The late September meeting will be the 86th meeting all-time between the programs. Tech holds the series lead at 46-35-4.
SAU is 7-4 in Family Day contests since 2011.
September 30 | at Southern Nazarene | 2 p.m.
11th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 9-1; 5-0 in Bethany
Last Meeting: L, 44-49
The Crimson Storm beat SAU for the first time ever last season in Magnolia.
The Muleriders are unbeaten in Bethany since its first ever trip there in 2013 and in the previous five matchups in the OKC suburb, SAU is averaging 42.6 points per game.
It will mark just the second time that the two teams meet in the month of September. SAU won 34-14 in Bethany on September 5, 2019.
October 7 | Oklahoma Baptist (Homecoming / Hall of Fame) | 2:30 p.m.
8th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 6-1; 3-1 in Magnolia
Last Meeting: W, 52-20
Southern Arkansas plays host to the Bison in the University's 108th Homecoming celebration. The week-long festivities will be capped off on Saturday with the presentation of the 2023 SAU Homecoming Court along with the announcement of the King and Queen. Halftime events will include the public introduction of the 20th class of the SAU Sports Hall of Fame.
The previous two meetings in Magnolia (2019, 2021) have been decided by an average of three points.
The Muleriders are 12-2 in their last 14 homecoming games, but have dropped two straight.
October 14 | at Henderson State | 2 p.m.
87th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 3-7; 0-5 in Arkadelphia
Last Meeting: W, 28-24
The Week 7 matchup marks the second time in the past three seasons that SAU will make two trips to Arkadelphia in the same season. It will be only the third time that it has happened since 2002.
The Muleriders will be hunting their first road win at HSU since a four-point victory in 2004. Last season's win in Magnolia was SAU's first against the Reddies in Magnolia since 2005 and the first Columbia County meeting since 2012.
In the ten previous meetings between the two foes since both became charter members of the GAC in 2011, HSU has held a top 25 ranking nationally in eight of those matchups.
October 21 | vs Harding (Murphy USA Classic) | 2 p.m.
59th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 2-9; 0-1 in El Dorado
Last Meeting: L, 17-37
The Muleriders will make their 12th appearance all-time and ninth straight in El Dorado for the 14th playing of the Murphy USA Classic. SAU played in the inaugural game when it was simply known as the Boomtown Classic in 2009 and made appearances in 2010 and 2012 (vs. Harding) before playing in each of the games the past eight years that it has been contested.
Harding has won 14 of the past 16 meetings against the Muleriders including three straight.
The Bison edged SAU 23-20 on a field goal as time expired in the 2012 Murphy USA Classic. That is the only meeting between the two teams in El Dorado.
It will be the latest the two teams have met on the schedule since a November 8th meeting in Searcy in 2003 and it will be the first October clash since 2014.
SAU is 5-6 overall in the Murphy USA Classic.
October 28 | Southwestern Oklahoma State | 2 p.m.
12th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 9-2; 6-0 in Magnolia
Last Meeting: L, 20-24
SAU's 24-20 loss to the Bulldogs last season in Weatherford snapped a six-game win streak for the Muleriders against SWOSU.
The late October matchup will be the latest the two teams have ever played against each other and only the second time in a dozen meetings that the game will be contested in the month of October.
A win over SNU in Week 5 and win over the Bulldogs in Week 9 would be the first teams from Oklahoma that the Muleriders have beaten ten times in GAC play.
November 4 | at Northwestern Oklahoma State | 2 p.m.
13th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 8-1; 4-1 in Alva
Last Meeting: W, 62-31
Brad Smiley's first win as the leader of the Muleriders was against the Rangers in the '22 season opener.
Like East Central, the Rangers were on the schedule the last time the Muleriders won a championship. SAU defeated NWOSU 20-14 on
Homecoming 1997.
SAU has won team times against the Rangers and been victorious in its previous two trips to Alva. NWOSU's lone win against SAU as GAC foes came in 2017 in Alva.
The teams meet in November for the first time. It will mark the longest November trip for the program since making the near 10-hour trek to Albany, Georgia for the opening round of the 1997 NCAA DII Playoffs against No. 5 Albany State. It will be the longest November regular season road trip in program history.
November 11 | Arkansas-Monticello (Battle of the Timberlands) | 2 p.m.
98th meeting all-time
GAC Series History: 9-2; 5-1 in Magnolia
Last Meeting: W, 20-7
Southern Arkansas and Arkansas-Monticello meet for the 98th time in the oldest rivalry between DII schools in the state of Arkansas. It is tied for the seventh-longest active rivalry in DII Football. It is the longest-standing rivalry for both schools which at one point had played every season for 63-consecutive years: 1957 to 2019. It is the second-longest rivalry in the GAC behind SOSU and ECU (105).
In 2012, the 88th meeting between the two schools, the rivalry was officially marked as the "Battle of the Timberlands" with the winner claiming a unique traveling trophy adorned with a golden football and designed pines as a backdrop.
SAU has won 27 times against the Weevils in Magnolia and has claimed the Battle of the Timberlands trophy eight times, including last season's 20-7 triumph in Drew County.
