They needed two. And they got two. Top-seeded Southern Arkansas entered Saturday's action down a game in its best-of-3 Great American Conference Tournament opening series against (8) Southeastern Oklahoma State, but the Muleriders responded in front of its home crowd by pushing across 26 runs on 25 hits to win twice and advance to next weekend's four-team, double-elimination tournament from Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 14, Southeastern Oklahoma 7
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Muleriders (36-16) used a game-changing fourth inning in Saturday's opener that supplied eight runs on six hits to put the host up 8-5 and then tacked on four more runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 14-7 win to force the "IF" game. In the winner-take-all showdown, SAU left no doubt striking for five first-inning runs, while pushing across three more in the third and four additional runs in the fifth en route to a 12-2 run-rule victory in seven.
Southeastern Oklahoma (28-25) plated a single run in the first inning, added two more in both the third and fourth innings to build its five-run lead off SAU starter Mikel Howell. In its profitable fourth, the Muleriders' six-hit frame was highlighted by an RBI triple from Chris Garcia that jump started the scoring and run-scoring contact from Riley Orr, Brett McGee, Chris Lyles and Will Richardson, while sandwiched in between that action was a ground-rule RBI double down the right field line and into the bullpen area by Brandon Nicoll. SAU took its lead on Richardson's RBI single and added to it with two more runs on a throwing error.
Nicoll singled home a run in the fifth and Conner Allen left the yard for the ninth time in 2023 to plate three runs as the advantage grew to 12-5. McGee's 57th home run of his career came via a solo shot in the seventh and Chris Sutton added an RBI single in the eighth for more than enough insurance. Howell worked 6.1 innings to earn win No. 6 on the season, before giving way to Chance Bolter who finished out the final 2.2 allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out two as he faced two over the minimum.
Game 3
Southern Arkansas 12, Southeastern Oklahoma 2
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
SAU batted around in the first using a two-run single by Richardson and an RBI knock from Jackson Duke to jump out to a 3-0 lead before both scored on a two-run single by Sutton which staked SAU starter Wyatt Marr to a five-run lead.
Marr, in his first action in nearly a month, was solid. He tossed six innings, scattered eight hits and allowed only two runs, while fanning five to remain unbeaten on the season at 5-0. Jack Liddell worked the seventh facing one over the minimum.
The five-run first would have been more than enough, but Southern Arkansas kept tacking. The Muleriders used an RBI double from Richardson and a two-run single from Orr to take an 8-1 lead in the third inning, while four more runs crossed in the fifth to help enact the run-rule as Orr produced a sacrifice fly, Nicoll walked in a run and Allen singled up the middle for the final pair in the 12-2 win.
Nicoll led with five hits on the day, while Sutton and Richardson followed with four. Allen led with five RBI, Richardson and Orr followed with four and Sutton and Nicoll each added three. Richardson scored a team-leading five runs and McGee crossed four times. Every starter scored at least twice, recorded a hit and delivered an RBI on the day. McGee and Garcia both drew three walks as SAU collected 15 free passes and four hit-by-pitch.
The pair of victories keep SAU's hunt for a seventh GAC Tournament title alive as the Muleriders will join (2) Ouachita, (4) Henderson State and (6) Oklahoma Baptist in Northwest Arkansas.
Southern Arkansas will matchup with the Reddies at 1 p.m. Thursday. Live coverage links are available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.